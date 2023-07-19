Rubber Stamp Champ Introduces Stamps Made from Plastic Bottles

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubber Stamp Champ is now offering a special line of self-inking rubber stamps made entirely from discarded plastic water bottles.

These new rPET customizable stamps come in five sizes and are being produced by Rubber Stamp Champ supplier, Shiny America.

Every discarded water bottle that goes into producing these unique products is a water bottle that doesn't wind up in the ocean. If you want to make a difference, make Shiny rPET your choice for customized stamps. How many plastic bottles are in the ocean? The number of plastic bottles in the sea is unknown, but over 250 billion were not recycled. Around 8-9 million metric tons of plastic end up in our oceans every year. That's the equivalent of a garbage truck emptying plastic into the ocean every single minute. When you purchase these new rPET stamps you can feel good about the fact that each single bit of plastic water bottle waste that went in to making them, will go to a useful purpose.

Rubber Stamp Champ is making a difference by using post consumer plastic to make a new line of rPET self-inking stamps.

When you purchase these new rPET stamps you can feel good about the fact that each single bit of plastic water bottle waste that went in to making them, will go to a useful purpose, instead of out to sea.

Each day, people in the U.S. throw away more than 60 million plastic water bottles. Plastic water bottles take 450 years to decompose. 80% of the plastic water bottles people purchase end up in landfills.

Here, Shiny's new line of S840 self inking stamps are made entirely from post-consumer plastic water bottles, Rubber Stamp Champ is making an effort, with these new products, to do the right thing by our threatened environment.

