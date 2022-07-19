Rubber Stamp Champ Launches Design Wizard

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the introduction of our new Stamp Wizard, Rubber Stamp Champ now seeks to take you on a magical journey where designing rubber stamps and getting the right product for your design is much easier than it's ever been, and a far cry from the same old places you've been creating stamps.

Here's how our Wizard works:

At Rubber Stamp Champ our new Design Wizard makes it incredibly easy to get the exact right stamp for your design. The Design Wizard lets you select one of four stamp categories. Just begin by entering your text line by line, and the size box will automatically adjust to the amount of text and font size you use.

Visit http://www.RubberStampChamp.com and our Design Wizard will help you select the right stamp for your needs. Simply choose one of the four stamp categories suggested. You will be presented with the Wizard Design panel. Just begin by entering your text line by line, and the size box will automatically adjust to the amount of text and font size you use. You can add a line or remove a line by clicking on "Add Line" or "Remove Line." The available stamp mounts will show at the right side and will change according to the width and height of your text. You can select one of the stamp choices displayed. The selected stamp will show with a red border.

At http://www.RubberStampChamp.com we seek to always make designing, proofing and ordering custom rubber stamps as fun and easy as possible, and that's why we have a 4.8 seller rating and 15,000 Five Star reviews. We offer over 3000 rubber stamp and related products, all the great brand names, often at half off retail, and an ability to make and turn around your stamp order on a same day basis, so that no matter where you are in the United States, if you order with overnight shipping your custom rubber stamps will arrive in perfect condition the very next day.

In serving over 1 million customers in the last 22 years, RubberStampChamp.com has continually added new products to meet customer demand, and thereby http://www.RubberStampChamp.com has become one of the most comprehensive and easy-to-use custom rubber stamp ordering websites online.

RubberStampChamp.com also takes pride in offering the fastest service and best prices on rubber stamps in America. Now individuals, businesses, government, schools, military installations and many other buyers of custom rubber stamps can visit Rubber Stamp Champ to design, proof, edit and order custom rubber stamps and many other products for less.

RubberStampChamp.com provides a huge selection of rubber stamps in an easy-to-order format including rubber stamps and seals for notaries, rubber stamps and seals for engineers and architects, corporate rubber stamps, stock message rubber stamps, monogram name rubber stamps, monogram embossers, wedding rubber stamps, fast-dry ink rubber stamps, clothing markers, desk signs and much more.

And RubberStampChamp.com combines same-day service with overnight delivery so if you need your rubber stamps fast, and at great savings, just order from RubberStampChamp.com before noon Eastern with overnight shipping and your custom order of rubber stamps will be delivered the very next day anywhere in the United States.

Knowledgeable, experienced rubber stamp customer service people are available every business day, at 1-800-4MY STAMP, along with Live Chat if customers have any questions while ordering their custom rubber stamps.

Media Contact:

Mike Roozen

760-672-5667

[email protected]

SOURCE Rubber Stamp Champ