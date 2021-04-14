Rubbermaid® and Emily Henderson Team Up to Elevate Spring Cleaning with Brilliance™ Pantry Containers

"A perfectly organized pantry doesn't just make life more efficient – it also makes you feel better, knowing your space is in order and you have something beautiful to look at inside the kitchen," said Henderson. "No matter your pantry's quirks, size and shape, I've found that Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry containers make it easy to store and organize pantry essentials like rice, pasta and flour, thanks to its stackable design!"

Henderson offers the following tips to achieve a beautifully organized pantry:

Buy in bulk: This saves on packaging waste and offers a better glimpse of what foods you have and how much – and prevents a last-minute run to the store for a missing ingredient mid-meal.

This saves on packaging waste and offers a better glimpse of what foods you have and how much – and prevents a last-minute run to the store for a missing ingredient mid-meal. Decant: Decanting means moving pantry staples from their original packaging into a different container like Brilliance Pantry, usually a clear and labeled one. Being able to see what and how much is inside, knowing where containers are, and making them easy to grab not only looks good but also makes cooking, packing lunches and baking more efficient.

Decanting means moving pantry staples from their original packaging into a different container like Brilliance Pantry, usually a clear and labeled one. Being able to see what and how much is inside, knowing where containers are, and making them easy to grab not only looks good but also makes cooking, packing lunches and baking more efficient. Create a hierarchy: Keep snacks like pretzels, cookies, and bars at a lower height, as it's easier to reach. Everyday cooking items like rice, pasta and dry beans should be placed a bit higher, followed by baking ingredients – and anything else used less often – up top. Whether the pantry is big or small, Brilliance Pantry containers come in a variety of sizes to store and organize any amount of food.

Keep snacks like pretzels, cookies, and bars at a lower height, as it's easier to reach. Everyday cooking items like rice, pasta and dry beans should be placed a bit higher, followed by baking ingredients – and anything else used less often – up top. Whether the pantry is big or small, Brilliance Pantry containers come in a variety of sizes to store and organize any amount of food. Adapt to your space: If you keep a system, it doesn't matter if you have a walk-in pantry or only a few shelves to work with. Choose containers like Brilliance Pantry that are modular and stackable to maximize vertical space, then designate sections for certain tasks.

"After a year of increased time at home, now is a good time to refresh spaces and make them more enjoyable as well as functional," said Kris Malkoski, CEO, Food Business Unit at Newell Brands. "With Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry containers, we hope people can feel calmer in even the smallest of areas, like a pantry. We're excited to offer our organizational experience and proven product solutions along with Emily Henderson's expertise, and show simple ways to make this important part of the home a more inviting space."

Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry food storage containers keep pantry essentials like flour, sugar, cereal, snacks, coffee – and even pet food – fresh with its 100 percent airtight seal. The containers' space-saving modular and stackable design allows users to customize the way their pantry is organized, no matter its size. Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry also features:

An innovative 2-latch lid that forms 100 percent airtight seal around the container to keep pantry staples fresh.

Elevated, crystal-clear containers give a 360-degree, premium look into what's inside.

Shatter-resistant lids and bases made of StainShield™ plastic are stain and odor-resistant, keeping the containers looking like new for as long as possible.

BPA-free and dishwasher-safe design.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry containers range from 0.5 cups to 16 cups and can be purchased at retailers nationwide including Amazon, Target and Walmart. Find the perfect size set for your pantry by searching Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry on the site.

For more details on the product line, visit www.Rubbermaid.com and follow @em_henderson for additional tips to create a pantry you'll be excited to visit again and again.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

About Rubbermaid

Rubbermaid Incorporated is a leader in developing innovative, high-quality solutions that help consumers keep their homes in order. Widely recognized and trusted, Rubbermaid designs and markets a full range of organization, storage and cleaning products to keep the home – including closets, garages, kitchens and outdoor spaces – neat and functional, freeing consumers to enjoy life. Rubbermaid (www.rubbermaid.com) is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of brands.

CONTACT:

Caitlin Watkins

Newell Brands

470.328.9601

[email protected]

CONTACT:

Alyssa Schor

Zeno Group for Rubbermaid

312.396.9713

[email protected]

SOURCE Rubbermaid

Related Links

http://www.rubbermaid.com

