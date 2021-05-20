Rubbermaid® Commercial Products (RCP) Kicks Off Back to Clean With Donation Of $1.3 Million In Hand Sanitizer Product To Under-Resourced Schools Across The Nation

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rubbermaid®Commercial Products (RCP), part of Newell Brands' Commercial Business, announced the donation of $1.3 million in its hand sanitizer product to under-resourced schools through a partnership with Kids In Need Foundation (KINF). The donation marks the launch of RCP's Back to Clean, an initiative to promote the safe restart of in-person programs this summer and academic classes this fall, as well as a variety of industries such as office buildings, food service and retail through products, tools, and resources to help keep facilities clean.

As primary and secondary schools across the country shift from a virtual or hybrid model to in-person this summer and fall, high visibility and easy access to cleaning and hand hygiene products is critical to provide confidence for school staff, students, and parents during the sustained school openings. According to recent data, 70% of people report that hand sanitizer at all entrances is "very important" to feel safe in public spaces (Deloitte), and 8 out of 10 educators support a return to in-person learning if safety guardrails like cleaning and sanitizing are in place (AFT) to remain open. RCP's Back to Clean for schools is committed to help prepare schools open safely this summer and fall by providing facility managers with health and hand hygiene tools, resources, information, and access to a variety of options of RCP's Skincare products, such as hand sanitizer and soap dispensers, to help decrease opportunities for cross contamination.

"RCP's Back to Clean offers education facility managers, staff and administrators the tools they need for a safe and sustained reopening," said Mike McDermott, CEO of Newell Brands' Commercial Business Unit. "While the pandemic fundamentally changed the face of in-person learning, we remain committed to supporting schools and students as they continue their reopening efforts. Our partnership with Kids In Need Foundation is just one way we are offering unique and actionable hand hygiene solutions."

As part of the Back to Clean launch, RCP teamed up with Kids In Need Foundation to identify under-resourced teachers and schools across the country from California to Pennsylvania who need critical school supplies, including hand sanitizer. More than 270,000 hand sanitizer bottles will be delivered to 11 locations including Atlanta, Ga., Garden Grove, Calif., Nashville, Tenn., North Bend, Ore., St. Louis, Mo., Tampa, Fla., West Chester, Pa. and Carrollton, McAllen, Houston and Laredo, Texas.

"While America's teachers and school staff navigate the reopening challenges during this ongoing pandemic, there remains a critical need for school supplies – which now includes cleaning and sanitization products for every classroom, cafeteria and playground," said Corey Gordon, CEO of Kids in Need Foundation. "We are grateful for the generous donation of hand sanitizer product from Rubbermaid Commercial Products to equip 11 locations that serve more than 651 schools and 295,737 students."

RCP's Back to Clean for schools is planning to roll out new tools and resources to support school facility professionals and school administrators throughout the reopening efforts and beyond. For more information and resources from Back to Clean, visit www.rubbermaidcommercial.com/k-12-schools.

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of washroom and safety, cleaning, waste handling, material transport, and food services. RCP is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products. Visit wwww.rubbermaidcommercial.com, and join us on Facebook (@rubbermaidcommercial), Instagram (@rubbermaidcommercialproducts), LinkedIn (@rubbermaidcommercialproducts), & Twitter (@RubbermaidComm) to learn more.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative, and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

About Kids In Need Foundation

Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), a nonprofit organization that believes every child in America deserves equal opportunity and access to a quality education, provides the support and tools needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn. By providing essential school supplies, distance learning resources, and other classroom items in high demand, KINF partners with teachers in underserved schools to ensure students are prepared to learn in the classroom. In 2020, through its programs and National Network of Resource Centers, comprised of more than 40 mission-driven organizations nationwide, KINF served an estimated 5 million students, 205,000 teachers, and provided over $70 million in product at no cost to schools or teachers. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter: @KidsInNeed.

