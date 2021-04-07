RubberStampChamp.com Introduces MaxLight and Slim Stamps

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubber Stamp Champ is now offering 32 new pre-inked rubber stamps from Trodat® including 22 shapes and sizes in MaxLight stamps as well as pre-inked Slim and Super Slim stamps for handy, take-along pre-inked stamping.

These top quality MaxLight and Slim Stamps now available at discount prices from www.rubberstampchamp.com have an ink cell and impression pad built into one.

Customize Maxlight pre-inked stamps from Rubber Stamp Champ in 22 convenient sizes, all easily re-inked for hundreds of thousands of perfect impressions. Slim and Super Slim pre-inked stamps from Rubber Stamp Champ provide pre-inked stamp quality in a variety of low profile, easy to carry pocket stamps.

All MaxLight Pre-inked stamps create perfect impressions thousands of times before needing to be re-inked. They are available from Rubber Stamp Champ in five ink colors and are refillable and work extremely well on most porous papers, however are not recommended for glossy papers.

The MaxLight pre-inked stamps at www.rubberstampchamp.com provide four times the number of impressions offered by self-inking stamps before needing to be re-inked, and are built for durability and long life, and with re-inking, produce hundreds of thousands of crisp, clear impressions. They provide a neat and simple re-inking process, with all refill inks available online at RubberStampChamp.com, and offer a dust cover to keep them in perfect condition in any environment.

The Slim Stamp and Super Slim Stamp versions offer similar features in compact easy-to-take-along low-profile pocket stamps for making great impressions on the go.

Both product lines are manufactured with a low emissions process and contain no added chemicals.

You can customize Rubber Stamp Champ's MaxLight and Slim Stamps to display address, logos, instructions, signatures, and more for a speedy way to communicate information with absolute legibility. The ink pads are self-contained within the housing of the stamps for a mess-free stamp.

