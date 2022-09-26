RubberStampChamp.com Now Features JustRite® Custom Metal Stamps

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubber Stamp Champ is proud to introduce a new and complete selection of JustRite custom metal alpha-numeric band stamps in an easy to order online format at https://www.RubberStampChamp.com.

JustRite custom metal stamps are designed from the ground up to be customized for the specific needs of individual customers requiring self inking or non-self inking custom metal stamps for specific applications.

JustRite Custom stamps from Rubber Stamp Champ can be ordered with any combination of 0-9, A-M and N-Z bands, date bands and symbol bands. These bands are available in sizes 00 to 6 and in a Gothic font. JustRite custom stamps are available as self-inking and non-self inking models for use with a separate stamp pad. Rubber Stamp Champ can also provide JustRite Custom stamps featuring multiple custom phrases. These stamps provide the heist level of customization and can have up to thirteen custom phrases.

Each custom JustRite stamp from RubberStampChamp.com features a solid metal frame engineered to endure even the harshest working environments. The figurebands are made from rubber that will produce exceptional stamped impressions across a wide range of surfaces, utilizing inks that are formulated to do the same.

At https://www.RubberStampChamp.com we now offer JustRite stamps in both self-inking and hand stamp formats, with or without dates, and in a way that facilitates customization in a nearly unlimited number of ways, from the number and type of bands, to personalized impressions, to the impression size and more.

These ultra-durable stamps from Rubber Stamp Champ are constructed on-demand right here in the USA by specially trained assemblers with years of experience to guarantee that the stamps built for you are built just right.

From warehouses, to offices, to industrial environments and more, JustRite stamps from RubberStampChamp.com excel in any environment they're applied.

At https://www.RubberStampChamp.com we seek to always make designing, proofing and ordering custom rubber stamps as simple and easy as possible, and that's why we have a 4.8 seller rating and 15,000 Five Star reviews.

