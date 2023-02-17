Rubbish Doctor, the New Go-To for Junk Removal in Southern Maine

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubbish Doctor, a new junk removal business founded by Tom Hayes, is now servicing Portland, Maine, and surrounding areas.

Rubbish Doctor has launched a brand-new website offering residential and commercial junk removal services, along with demolition services. Everything from Estate Cleanouts, Basement Cleanouts, Appliance Removal, Debris Removal, Scrap Metal Removal, and much more.

Rubbish Doctor New Website Live

As a licensed and insured company, Rubbish Doctor operates with an eco-friendly recycling mindset, they can help keep landfills free of unnecessary waste materials at competitive rates. They are currently offering free estimates and same-day pickups.

Tom Hayes says, "You don't have to come out in person just to get your estimate, simply text or email us photos of what you'd like removed and we'll provide an accurate price quote right away so you can book confidently."

Rubbish Doctor is proud to donate an abundance of home essentials - from furniture and appliances, to everyday items – bringing much needed comfort into communities in need.

Tom Hayes says, "We never expected to have the amount of momentum we're experiencing right now. The community has embraced us, and we're thankful for all the support."

To learn more about Rubbish Doctor in Portland, Maine visit here: https://rubbishdoctor.com

CONTACT:

Tom Hayes

Owner

Rubbish Doctor

207.687.1534

[email protected]

https://rubbishdoctor.com

SOURCE Rubbish Doctor