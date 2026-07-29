Rubenstein Law Attorney Peter Hunt Named Fellow of the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers

MIAMI, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Law is proud to announce that trial attorney Peter Hunt has been named Fellow of the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers, a prestigious honor bestowed by the Florida Justice Association (FJA) upon attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, service, and commitment to advancing the civil justice system in Florida.

Peter Hunt, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney at Rubenstein Law

Established in 2009, the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers Fellows program recognizes distinguished attorneys whose contributions have strengthened the Florida Justice Association and its mission to protect the rights of injured Floridians. Fellows are selected by a vote of the current Fellows and represent an elite group of leaders within Florida's plaintiff trial bar.

Hunt earned this distinction through his longstanding leadership within the FJA, where he currently serves as Treasurer and has been an active supporter of the organization's mission. As a Fellow, he will continue to serve as an ambassador for the FJA, mentor emerging trial lawyers, and help identify and develop future leaders in the profession.

"Being selected as a Fellow of the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers is an incredible honor," Hunt said. "I am grateful to be recognized by my peers and proud to represent Rubenstein Law alongside this distinguished group of trial lawyers and leaders and look forward to continuing to serve the profession and advocate for those who need a voice."

About Peter Hunt

Hunt has more than 11 years of experience litigating complex personal injury cases and is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by The Florida Bar, a distinction held by fewer than 2% of Florida attorneys. His selection as a Fellow of the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers reflects his dedication to excellence in trial advocacy, leadership within Florida's legal community, and continued service to the profession and the clients he represents at Rubenstein Law.

About Rubenstein Law

Rubenstein Law has been getting justice for personal injury victims since 1988. Today, Rubenstein Law is recognized as a premier name in personal injury, representing clients in a variety of matters, including automobile injuries, slip and fall injuries, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, medical malpractice, child & birth injury, motorcycle accident cases, and traumatic brain injury cases. The firm's Mass Tort division represents clients nationwide in defective products, dangerous drugs, and chemical cases.

SOURCE Rubenstein Law