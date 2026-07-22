Rubenstein Law Secures $2,102,108.72 Verdict for Victim of Medical Malpractice

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Law is proud to announce that litigating attorney Michael Petruccelli secured a jury verdict of $2,102,108.72 on behalf of a client in a complex medical malpractice case involving the tragic and preventable loss of the client's wife.

Michael Petruccelli, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney and Partner at Rubenstein Law

The case stemmed from the death of a woman who sought emergency medical care after experiencing symptoms that were caused by an acute pulmonary embolism. Despite presenting signs at the emergency room, the pulmonary embolism went undiagnosed and untreated. She later died while undergoing surgery to remove her gallbladder.

Throughout the litigation, the defendants denied responsibility for their collective failure to diagnose and treat the pulmonary embolism. The matter proceeded to trial in January, resulting in a hung jury. During the second trial in July, Petruccelli successfully presented the evidence to a new jury, securing a verdict in favor of his client in the amount of $2,102,108.72.

"We are grateful to the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence," Petruccelli said. "Their verdict delivered justice for our client and accountability for the failures that led to the tragic loss of his wife."

Medical malpractice cases are among the most challenging areas of personal injury law, often requiring extensive investigation, expert testimony, and a steadfast commitment to uncovering the truth. This verdict reflects Rubenstein Law's continued dedication to advocating for patients and families harmed by preventable medical errors.

About Michael Petruccelli

Petruccelli is a board-certified civil trial lawyer and partner with Rubenstein Law who represents clients in medical malpractice litigation. His commitment to pursuing justice and holding negligent parties accountable has resulted in significant recoveries for injured clients and their families.

About Rubenstein Law

Rubenstein Law has been getting justice for personal injury victims since 1988. Today, Rubenstein Law is recognized as a premier name in personal injury, representing clients in a variety of matters, including automobile injuries, slip and fall injuries, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, medical malpractice, child & birth injury, motorcycle accident cases, and traumatic brain injury cases. The firm's Mass Tort division represents clients nationwide in defective products, dangerous drugs, and chemical cases.

SOURCE Rubenstein Law