Rubenstein Law Attorney Megan Schmidt Selected to 2026 Florida Rising Stars by Super Lawyers

MIAMI, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Law is proud to announce Mass Torts Attorney Megan Schmidt's selection to the 2026 Florida Rising Stars list by Super Lawyers, a distinction awarded to no more than 2.5% of attorneys in Florida.

The Super Lawyers Rising Stars designation recognizes outstanding attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in practice, professional achievement, and peer recognition. Selection is based on a rigorous, multiphase evaluation process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and review by a blue-ribbon panel.

Megan Schmidt, Mass Torts Attorney at Rubenstein Law

"I am incredibly grateful to be recognized as a Florida Rising Star," Schmidt said. "This honor is a meaningful milestone in my career, and I look forward to many years of serving clients to the best of my ability. I appreciate Rubenstein Law for fostering an environment where attorneys can develop and shine."

About Megan Schmidt

Schmidt focuses her practice on mass tort litigation, representing clients nationwide in complex defective product, dangerous drug, and toxic exposure matters. She is recognized for her tenacity, compassion, and strategic litigation skills in high-stakes cases.

Before joining Rubenstein Law, Schmidt served as a fellow and certified legal intern with the Children and Youth Law Clinic at the University of Miami, where she managed complex litigation matters on behalf of foster children in South Florida. She earned her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law, where she served as Editor-in-Chief of the Race and Social Justice Law Review. Her selection as a Rising Star reflects her growing reputation within the legal community and commitment to advancing justice for her clients.

Rubenstein Law proudly recognizes attorneys whose dedication and advocacy reflect the firm's highest standards of excellence. The firm congratulates Schmidt on this well-deserved honor and celebrates her continued achievements.

About Rubenstein Law

Rubenstein Law has been getting justice for personal injury victims since 1988. Today, Rubenstein Law is recognized as a premier name in personal injury, representing clients in a variety of matters, including automobile injuries, slip and fall injuries, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, medical malpractice, child & birth injury, motorcycle accident cases, and traumatic brain injury cases. The firm's Mass Tort division represents clients nationwide in defective products, dangerous drugs, and chemical cases.

SOURCE Rubenstein Law