Rubenstein Law Attorneys Named to 2027 Best Lawyers® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch®

Nicole Armstrong - Recognized in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Peter R. Hunt - Recognized in Admiralty and Maritime Law; Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Bonnie Navin - Recognized in Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Three additional attorneys were recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America®, which honors lawyers early in their careers who have demonstrated outstanding professional excellence:

Lisa-Gaye Smith - Recognized in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Nicholas T. Smith - Recognized in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Joey M. Chindamo - Recognized in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

"Recognition by Best Lawyers® is a meaningful reflection of the talent, dedication and commitment our attorneys bring to their clients every day," said Ninfa Rodriguez Schmidt, Managing Partner of Rubenstein Law. "We are proud to see six members of our team recognized across these prestigious lists that highlight the top legal talent nationwide and congratulate each of them on this well-deserved honor."

About Rubenstein Law

Rubenstein Law has been getting justice for personal injury victims since 1988. Today, Rubenstein Law is recognized as a premier name in personal injury, representing clients in a variety of matters, including automobile injuries, slip and fall injuries, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, medical malpractice, child & birth injury, motorcycle accident cases, and traumatic brain injury cases. The firm's Mass Tort division represents clients nationwide in defective products, dangerous drugs, and chemical cases.

SOURCE Rubenstein Law