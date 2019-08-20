Rubenstein Partners Announces Grand Opening of The Clubhouse Amenity Center at Sanctuary Park in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Partners, L.P., a vertically-integrated real estate investment adviser focused on value-added office property opportunities, (together with its affiliates, "Rubenstein") announced the official opening of The Clubhouse, a new 25,000-square-foot, high-end amenity center located within Sanctuary Park, the 1.6 million-square-foot office park complex in the North Fulton submarket of Atlanta. The Clubhouse was officially introduced to the market at a grand opening ceremony on August 8th.

The Clubhouse Front The Clubhouse Common Area

The Clubhouse, which includes a new food hall, athletic club, conference rooms and training space, provides Sanctuary Park tenants with a brand-new social center unlike anything else in the regional Atlanta office market. Offerings at the ultramodern facility include the following:

The Market: a 10,000-square-foot "farm to fork" Food Hall managed by Sterling Culinary Management that includes eating options such as The Garden Bar, The Deli, The Skillet and The Brew Bar coffee and smoothie bar. The facility offers extended serving hours as well as a lounge and outdoor seating area for tenants.

The Fit Club: an over 10,000-square foot world-class athletic club with dedicated onsite management by Corporate Sports, The Fit Club offers tenants group fitness classes and cycle studio with spacious locker rooms as well as a variety of health and wellness resources. Tenants can access an unlimited number of classes for one low monthly fee.

The Board Room and The Forum: convenient onsite training and conference amenities including The Boardroom conference facility that seats 12 with video conferencing capabilities and The Forum, a training and conference space facility that can accommodate over 200 people. Facilities can be rented out at affordable rates with onsite gourmet catering also available.

In addition, The Clubhouse overlooks Sanctuary Park's softball field and further enhances the campus's already strong hub of social activity. The popular Sanctuary Park softball league has been active since 2000 and includes over 300 players and 15 teams this year alone.

"We're thrilled to bring this extraordinary facility and its wide range of amenities to Sanctuary Park tenants," notes Tim Skender, Vice President, Rubenstein Partners. "The food hall, fitness club and high-tech conference and training services offered at The Clubhouse maximize the overall tenant experience at Sanctuary Park and represents another key component of the continued evolution of this office park into a world-class, corporate campus with a collaborative work and social environment."

"The Clubhouse at Sanctuary Park is the latest high-end amenity center Rubenstein has added to its growing portfolio," said Eric Schiela, Chief Operating Officer, Rubenstein Partners. "The suburban office environment continues to transform, and corporate users are demanding a more energetic daily work environment with enhanced social, recreational and dining options. Tenants are also recognizing the value that quality amenities and services provide in terms of recruiting and retaining talent. We take great pride in delivering dynamic, high quality, amenity-rich work environments that allow tenants across our portfolio to excel in their day-to-day business."

Rubenstein Partners acquired the Sanctuary Park complex in 2016 and began implementing a multimillion-dollar capital improvement strategy to modernize the property and solidify its standing as one of the top office developments within the entire Atlanta metro market. Construction began over a year ago on The Clubhouse and additional completed enhancements to date include lobby, restroom and other interior improvements, a new lakeside outdoor patio, as well as common area upgrades such as new elevator cabs and updated corridors.

Skender adds, "The extensive capital improvements to the property are helping us attract tenants who are seeking exactly what Sanctuary Park now offers: state-of-the-art-office space in a great Atlanta location with world-class amenities."

The Sanctuary Park complex has also enjoyed substantial leasing success since Rubenstein acquired the property including a nearly 200,000-square foot lease expansion and renewal for Delta Dental Insurance Company as well as new leases for Northpoint Commercial Finance, Ericsson, Gresham Smith, McKesson, Thrivent Trust, Guardian Holdings, Philadelphia Insurance and Lendlease Americas. Other corporate tenants include Colonial Pipeline, Coca-Cola, EY, and LeasePlan.

About Sanctuary Park:

The Sanctuary Park nine-building complex enjoys a secure and private park-like setting unique to the North Fulton market and is centrally located with quick and easy access to Georgia 400 via Haynes Bridge or Mansell Road along Westside Parkway. Seven of the nine existing buildings are LEED and Energy Star certified and onsite amenities prominently feature the brand new 25,000 square foot Clubhouse which includes a new food hall, athletic club, conference rooms and training space overlooking , a manicured softball field and pavilion with an active softball league, two gated entrances, complimentary shuttle service to and from the North Springs MARTA station and secured building access.

About Rubenstein Partners

Rubenstein Partners, founded in September 2005, is a private real estate investment management and advisory firm with operations throughout the United States. The firm is led by its founder, David Rubenstein, and a group of senior real estate executives, and is focused on directing and managing office real estate investments in the U.S. Rubenstein Partners' predecessor company, The Rubenstein Company, LP and affiliates, founded in 1969, was one of the largest private owner operators of Class A office real estate in the Mid-Atlantic, owning and operating a portfolio of assets valued at approximately $1.2 billion at the time of its disposition in 2004. Since 2005, Rubenstein Partners has, on behalf of its investors and clients, invested in more than 21 million square feet of office real estate assets throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.rubensteinpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Great Ink Communications, Ltd.

Tom Nolan

Eric Waters

212-741-2977

220266@email4pr.com

SOURCE Rubenstein Partners