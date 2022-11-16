Rubenstein Partners Appoints Ken Mulrane to Lead Southeast Regional Investment Initiatives

Real estate investment professional based in Atlanta tapped to serve as Rubenstein's Regional Director for Southeast market

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Partners, L.P. (including its affiliates, "Rubenstein"), a vertically integrated real estate investment adviser focused on value-added office property equity and debt opportunities, announced the appointment of Ken Mulrane as its new head of investment activities in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast.

Mr. Mulrane is responsible for sourcing, evaluating and executing investment and disposition opportunities throughout the Southeast, primarily in Atlanta, as well as other markets including Tampa and Orlando. The firm's current Southeast portfolio includes Pennant Park, a six-building office park in Atlanta's Northwest submarket adjacent to Truist Park and The Battery, and Uptown Atlanta, a renovated mixed-use transit-oriented development, as well as Sanctuary Park, a nine-building office complex with an additional high-end amenity center and 5405 Windward Parkway, a 247,000-square-foot office property, both in Alpharetta, GA.

Rubenstein focuses primarily on value-added office property investments that engage its vertically integrated team encompassing acquisitions, finance, construction, architecture, asset management, leasing, and property management.

"Rubenstein Partners has a well-earned reputation as a smart and judicious commercial real estate investor," said Mr. Mulrane. "I'm thrilled to join this organization and look forward to supporting the company's vision and working collaboratively with this group of talented investment professionals to grow the company's Southeast footprint and long-term portfolio value in the coming years."

Mulrane has over 20 years of comprehensive commercial real estate investment experience across the office, retail, multifamily, industrial, and hotel asset classes nationwide. He has overseen acquisitions, redevelopment, asset management, and dispositions during his career on behalf of institutional investors including public and corporate pension funds, high-net worth individuals, and sovereign wealth funds.

He most recently served with global financial services company The Macquarie Group, where he oversaw the acquiring/financing, asset managing, and disposing of office and industrial assets in key Northeastern U.S. markets. Prior to that, he worked at Altus Properties, a private real estate investment and development company where he managed the strategic direction of the company's portfolio and also served as the Regional Head of the Boston office for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, a publicly traded office REIT.

About Rubenstein Partners

Rubenstein Partners, L.P. founded in September 2005, is a private real estate investment advisory firm with operations throughout the United States. The firm is led by its founder, David Rubenstein, and a group of senior real estate executives, and is focused on directing and managing office real estate investments in the U.S. Rubenstein Partners' predecessor company, The Rubenstein Company, LP and affiliates, founded in 1969, was one of the largest private owner operators of Class A office real estate in the Mid-Atlantic, owning and operating a portfolio of assets valued at approximately $1.2 billion at the time of its disposition in 2004. Since 2005, Rubenstein Partners has, on behalf of its investors and clients, invested in more than 22.5 million square feet of office real estate assets throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.rubensteinpartners.com .

