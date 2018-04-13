Rubenstein Partners Appoints Lincoln Property Company as Exclusive Leasing Agent for 111 K Street, NE Office Building in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Partners, L.P., a vertically-integrated real estate investment manager focused on value-added office property opportunities, is announcing Lincoln Property Company has been named the exclusive leasing agent for 111 K Street, NE, an 11-story Class-A trophy office building located in the NoMa/Capitol Hill submarket of Washington D.C.

111 K Street

A team comprised of Adam Biberaj and Merrill Turnbull at Lincoln Property Company will manage all office leasing efforts for 111 K Street that will include marketing the remaining two vacant floors to full and partial floor tenants throughout the Washington D.C. region. As part of this leasing effort, the firm is also announcing a new 8,980 square-foot lease on the 6th floor of the building with FreedomWorks, a grassroots advocacy organization dedicated to helping activists fight for lower taxes, less government, and more economic freedom. FreedomWorks is expected to move in in late 2018.

Affiliates of Rubenstein Partners acquired the majority of the property in late February of 2018. The 111 K Street building is organized as a condominium regime and Rubenstein now controls approximately 80% of the property square footage through the regime. As new owners, the firm is also embarking on a comprehensive renovation plan for the building that includes physical upgrades, technology improvements, and offering more comprehensive tenant concierge services, in addition to a rebranding campaign that will dramatically improving the building's recognition to the real estate community.

"Office leasing in this market has continued to strengthen and we are proud to work with our partners at Lincoln Property Company to fulfill this demand with the available space at 111 K Street," adds Steve Evans, Rubenstein Partners. "Our capital improvement program is intended to help brand 111 K Street as a premier office asset in this market and we're anticipating strong interest with a number of tenants. This initial lease with FreedomWorks underscores this interest and we welcome this prominent nonprofit organization to its new location."

The almost 90,000-square-foot boutique building features a diversified tenant roster of full-floor occupants representing non-profits, associations and other business service sectors. Developed in 2010, the Gensler designed trophy property is freestanding with floor-to-ceiling glass offering exceptional views from every office space within the building. In addition, the property offers a superior amenity base, including a rooftop terrace with spectacular views of the skyline and U.S. Capitol, two conference centers and a fitness facility. A ground floor fast casual restaurant is also planned to open shortly.

The property is situated in the heart of the Capitol Hill/NoMa submarket, at the corner of First and K Streets, NE, two blocks North of Union Station, one of the Country's most traveled transit centers. Tenants have easy accessibility to the Metrorail, MARC, VRE, Amtrak and the new H Street Streetcar, as well as major thoroughfares to Northern Virginia and Maryland. Once an emerging submarket, NoMa has grown into a 24/7 mixed-use area that is strengthening further with development in the immediate vicinity of the property, in addition to points to the East, including the renovation of Uline Arena, Union Market and several recently announced office, residential, retail and hotel projects.

About Rubenstein Partners

Rubenstein Partners, founded in September 2005, is a private real estate investment management and advisory firm with operations throughout the United States. The firm is led by its founder, David Rubenstein, and a group of senior real estate executives, and is focused on directing and managing office real estate investments in the U.S. Rubenstein Partners' predecessor company, The Rubenstein Company, LP and affiliates, founded in 1969, was one of the largest private owner operators of Class A office real estate in the Mid-Atlantic, owning and operating a portfolio of assets valued at approximately $1.2 billion at the time of its disposition in 2004. Since 2005, Rubenstein Partners has, on behalf of its investors and clients, invested in more than 14 million square feet of office real estate assets throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.rubensteinpartners.com

