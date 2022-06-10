Rubenstein Partners Leases 360,000-Square-Feet of Premier Space at Warren Corporate Center to PTC Therapeutics

Global biopharmaceutical leader relocating to premier New Jersey campus owned by Rubenstein Partners and Vision Real Estate Partners

WARREN, N.J., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Partners, L.P. (including its affiliates, Rubenstein), a vertically integrated real estate investment adviser focused on value-added office property equity and debt opportunities, and joint venture partner Vision Real Estate Partners , a full-service real estate owner/operator, today announced global biopharmaceutical PTC Therapeutics (PTC) signed a new 360,000-square-foot, long-term lease at Warren Corporate Center, within the five-building office campus in Warren, N.J.

Warren Corporate Center, Building 500

PTC is relocating its corporate headquarters from South Plainfield, N.J. to a new facility at Warren Corporate Center. The lease spans two full buildings located at 400 and 500 Warren Corporate Center Drive and, following construction, will include offices, collaboration and conferencing spaces, and research laboratories. The facility will provide flexible and innovative workspaces with the capacity needed to support PTC's long-term growth of its expanding pipeline of products.

Construction activities on the new facility at Warren Corporate Center is expected to begin in June 2022.

Originally built as a headquarters for Lucent Technologies, Warren Corporate Center comprises more than 820,000 square feet of office space across five buildings surrounded by walking trails, a richly landscaped pond and four covered parking structures. Since acquiring the 176-acre campus in 2016, Vision and Rubenstein have set out to reposition Warren Corporate Center as a unique opportunity in the market, with headquarters-quality space that integrates attractive amenities and communal areas within a central location to optimize employee well-being and productivity.

As part of the repositioning, ownership also developed Warren Hill, a 20,000-square-foot lifestyle center located at the center of the campus, featuring numerous amenities including an outdoor amphitheater; indoor and outdoor patio dining; multi-function conference areas; a full-service cafe with coffee bar; a state-of-the-art fitness center with locker rooms; and full-size indoor basketball court. The amenities hub also provides an easily accessible outdoor roof deck for employees to meet and collaborate.

"Since acquiring and repositioning Warren Corporate Center, our goal has been to create the kind of fully-amenitized and differentiated office product high-end companies in the region are seeking," said Stephen Card, Principal at Rubenstein. "PTC Therapeutics is a true global leader and innovator in the biopharmaceutical sector and adding an organization of their magnitude to the roster of tenants at the Warren campus validates the strategic investments we've made at the site."

"Warren Corporate Center is a suburban office site designed for the modern employee," added Sam Morreale, founding and managing partner of Vision Real Estate Partners. "The institutional-quality property is a rare blend of full-service amenities, outdoor spaces and experiential features, such as our unique lifestyle center, that separate the property from others in the region. Warren Corporate Center is a singular offering in the highly competitive New Jersey office market, and we are pleased to welcome PTC as the long-term, addition to the campus."

"Our new headquarters allows us to have a Class-A facility for our growing team, while keeping the new flexible work paradigm in mind," said Doug McLeester, Vice President of Global Facilities at PTC Therapeutics. "As PTC grows into one of the world's leading rare disease companies, our in-house capabilities must similarly grow and adapt. The new facility at Warren Corporate Center, which complements our existing operations at the PTC's Gene Therapy Center of Excellence in Hopewell, is the ideal space for our expected future expansion in New Jersey, a foundational and growing market for biotech in the U.S."

Vision Real Estate Partners and Rubenstein Partners have consistently created premier experiential suburban office properties that incorporate a level of amenities more akin to a hospitality setting than a traditional office environment. The joint venture partnership embarked on a multi-million-dollar renovation that transformed The Crossings at Jefferson Park in Whippany, N.J., into a Class-A office campus featuring The Powerhouse, an 11,000-square-foot, standalone amenities center. A testament to the partnership's success in rebranding the property, The Crossings at Jefferson Park was acquired by Barclays Capital in June 2017. Vision and Rubenstein are also collaborating on Latitude , a 30-acre, approximately 700,0000-square-foot office complex located in Parsippany, N.J.

Jeff Zell and Louis Kluger of JM Zell Partners represented PTC Therapeutics and Robert Donnelly Sr, Robert Donnelly Jr, Paul Giannone, Todd Elfand and Kevin Carton of Cushman and Wakefield represented building ownership in the lease transaction.

For more information about Warren Corporate Center, please visit http://warrencorporatecenter.com/

About Rubenstein Partners

Rubenstein Partners, L.P. founded in September 2005, is a private real estate investment advisory firm with operations throughout the United States. The firm is led by its founder, David Rubenstein, and a group of senior real estate executives, and is focused on directing and managing office real estate investments in the U.S. Rubenstein Partners' predecessor company, The Rubenstein Company, LP and affiliates, founded in 1969, was one of the largest private owner operators of Class A office real estate in the Mid-Atlantic, owning and operating a portfolio of assets valued at approximately $1.2 billion at the time of its disposition in 2004. Since 2005, Rubenstein Partners has, on behalf of its investors and clients, invested in more than 22.5 million square feet of office real estate assets throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.rubensteinpartners.com .

About Vision Real Estate Partners

Vision Real Estate Partners is a full-service real estate owner/operator, specializing in development, property management, asset management and construction. The firm is well known for its deep roots and experience in the New Jersey/New York regional marketplace, and for its track record of identifying properties with great potential and transforming them into superior assets. Vision Real Estate Partners currently is developing or redeveloping more than 2 million square feet of space in its local market. The company has over 100 acres of land parcels available for mixed-use and build-to-suit opportunities. Its Vision Management platform also currently oversees property management, financial reporting and overall operational supervision for nearly 1.5 million square feet of office space on behalf of multiple strategic partners. For more information, visit www.visionrep.com.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a science-driven, global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines and our mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have an unmet medical need. The Company's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to maximize value for its patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, on Twitter at @PTCBio, and on LinkedIn.

Contact :

Great Ink Communications, Ltd. – 212-741-2977

Tom Nolan ([email protected])

Eric Waters ([email protected])

SOURCE Rubenstein Partners