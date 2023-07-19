RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTINUES AS AGENCY OF RECORD FOR COSMIC WIRE

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubenstein Public Relations proudly reinstates its partnerships as the trusted agency of record for Cosmic Wire, a leading technology company innovating Web3 and blockchain solutions. The company's proprietary technology and decentralized applications form the backbone operating system for the Web3 ecosystem.

Their platform-agnostic, scalable, and interoperable blockchain technology facilitates transparent and trustless business, communication, and exchange. Additionally, Cosmic Wire's focus on immersive storytelling unlocks new monetization opportunities and enhances digital entertainment, metaverses, and community engagement.

Cosmic Wire will continue to leverage RPR's long-standing media relations and expertise in the blockchain, entertainment and technology industries. RPR has been executing high-impact media relations programs for Blockchain companies, and brands in the Metaverse, since the emergence of the market.

With decades of experience crafting corporate messaging and developing brands, RPR specializes in generating consistent and impactful media coverage at the highest level.

About Cosmic Wire:

Cosmic Wire is at the forefront of Web3 innovation and blockchain solutions. The company's proprietary technology and decentralized applications form the backbone operating system for the Web3 ecosystem. Cosmic Wire's technical advancements transform the fabric of Web3, revolutionizing the functioning of the Internet.

The company prioritizes privacy and user empowerment, striving to create a decentralized, transparent, and secure digital Web3 ecosystem. Cosmic Wire enables users to have full control and sovereignty over their data and online interactions. With patented volumetric mesh technology and cutting-edge compression algorithms, Cosmic Wire allows high-fidelity live streaming of volumetric captured content within standard web browsers. Their platform-agnostic, scalable, and interoperable blockchain technology facilitates transparent and trustless business, communication, and exchange. Additionally, Cosmic Wire's focus on immersive storytelling unlocks new monetization opportunities and enhances digital entertainment, metaverses, and community engagement.

Led by Founder and CEO Jerad Finck, the Cosmic Wire team comprises experienced entrepreneurs, innovators, developers, blockchain experts, and creatives dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of the Web3 landscape. Cosmic Wire's transformative technology will reshape various industries, including finance, logistics, supply chain, insurance, healthcare, education, gaming, sports, entertainment, travel, retail, and real estate.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Cosmic Wire collaborates with global organizations to drive the widespread adoption of Web3 technologies.

For case studies and more information about Cosmic Wire, visit https://www.cosmicwire.com/

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

SOURCE Rubenstein PR