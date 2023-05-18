Rubenstein Public Relations Retained by Charter Homes & Neighborhoods as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Homes & Neighborhoods, a leading homebuilder and community developer, has chosen Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) as its agency of record. RPR, a New York-based firm specializing in strategic communications and media relations, will work closely with Charter to develop and implement integrated marketing and communications campaigns to elevate the brand and drive business results.

"At Charter, we share a purpose – making people and the places they live feel special," said Rob Bowman, founder of Charter Homes & Neighborhoods. "We believe that Rubenstein Public Relations is the ideal partner to help us share our story of making our mark by reimagining the way our country looks and people live."

As part of the partnership, Rubenstein Public Relations will collaborate with Charter Homes & Neighborhoods to develop and execute a comprehensive communications strategy that aligns with the company's vision to create The Great American Neighborhood. RPR's real estate practice has worked with some of the world's most well-respected names in commercial and residential development.

"Charter Homes & Neighborhoods is a company that is truly committed to making a positive impact," said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations. "We look forward to helping Charter share their story and reshape the suburban experience."

Charter Homes & Neighborhoods has a long-standing reputation for building award-winning homes and creating vibrant, sustainable communities that foster a strong sense of belonging. Respecting the story of the land and what came before, Charter's approach to neighborhood design is centered on "the space between," which includes a crossroads, gathering places, preserved natural spaces, and the restoration and activation of important historical features.

With over thirty years of combined experience in corporate messaging and brand positioning, and an extensive network of media relations, Rubenstein Public Relations will leverage their expertise in real estate to showcase Charter's unwavering dedication to revolutionizing new home construction and redefining the suburban living experience.

About Charter Homes & Neighborhoods

Charter Homes & Neighborhoods® is a people and community-focused, industry-leading, and award-winning new home and neighborhood builder in Central and Western Pennsylvania. For 30 years, Charter Homes has been unwavering in its commitment to making people and the places they live feel special through the creation of memories and moments. The Great American Neighborhood® exemplifies the company's unique mission to re-imagine the suburbs by building the most desirable, distinctive destinations where individuals and families can thrive. Challenging the status quo of new home construction, Charter is committed to building communities in harmony with landowners, municipal leaders, homeowners, neighbors and local trades and craftsmen toward the preservation of the land and resources.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

