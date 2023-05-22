RUBICON BAKERS HIRE SEB SIETHOFF AS CEO

Rubicon Bakers

22 May, 2023, 12:00 ET

RICHMOND, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubicon Bakers ("Rubicon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the hiring of Sebastian "Seb" Siethoff as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Siethoff comes to Rubicon from Ball Corporation where he served as General Manager. He has over 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry and previously held leadership roles at CSM Global Bakery Solutions, Wrigley, a subsidiary of Mars, McDonald's, Unilever and Johnson & Johnson.

Mr. Siethoff takes over the CEO role from Andrew Stoloff and Leslie Crary who purchased the business in 2009 and oversaw a period of significant growth, including the partnership with Trive Capital, the acquisition of Just Desserts and the development of several significant retail baking partnerships. Mr. Stoloff and Ms. Crary will continue to serve as members of the Board.

"Seb brings a great blend of operational and marketing experience to Rubicon in the retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels," Mr. Stoloff said. "He knows the baking space, as well as our customers and distributors from his prior experiences which will allow him to hit the ground running." 

"Seb is passionate about our mission, our products, our bakers and our customers," said Ms. Crary.

Chris Zugaro, Partner at Trive Capital added, "This is an exciting time for Rubicon Bakers. Andrew and Leslie have led this business from its infancy to a significant part of the retail baking space. Having a CEO with Seb's experience will allow Rubicon to navigate its next phase of growth."

"I'm honored to take on this role at Rubicon Bakers and Just Desserts and look forward to continuing the Company's mission as we serve our customers the most delicious baked goods on the market," said Mr. Siethoff.

Mr. Siethoff holds an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management and a master's degree from Julius Maximilians Universität in Germany.

About Rubicon Bakers
Rubicon Bakers was founded in 1993 and for 30 years we have helped rebuild lives by employing and empowering people who need a second chance. Many of our employees have experienced significant barriers to employment, including housing insecurity, incarceration, substance use disorders, and other systemic challenges. We provide employment so they can turn their lives around. We take pride in the work we do, baking every product from scratch and finishing each item by hand. We only use clean ingredients, never any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

About Trive Capital
Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

Media Inquiries:
Liana Barach
[email protected]

SOURCE Rubicon Bakers

