Rubicon Founders Launches Evergreen Nephrology to Transform Kidney Care with Balboa Nephrology Medical Group

Since 2015 more than 12,000 people per year died waiting for a transplant or were removed from the waiting list after becoming 'too sick to transplant.' Additionally, minorities and people of color are adversely affected by kidney disease and yet are less likely to receive a kidney transplant. Evergreen Nephrology and its nephrologist partners believe that the status quo is unacceptable and are committed to providing best in class care for people suffering from kidney disease. This includes delaying disease progression, shifting kidney care home, and getting patients needed organ transplants.

The United States spends more than $120 billion dollars a year fighting kidney disease, often because nephrologists are not involved in patient care early enough. Evergreen partners with nephrologists to provide them resources to invest in an expanded care model, the financial backing needed to take total cost of care risk, and a technical platform built for a value-based environment. Evergreen will also partner with dialysis providers and hospitals to share risk and enable better outcomes for patients.

"Over 37 million Americans have kidney disease, and it is the ninth leading cause of death in the United States. This is unacceptable and is why we created Evergreen—to transform kidney care by partnering with physicians to put them at the helm of value-based care. Our goal at Evergreen is to help create a better life for people living with kidney disease," said Adam Boehler, CEO of Rubicon Founders and Executive Chairman of Evergreen Nephrology. "Evergreen Nephrology takes a unique approach to partner with nephrology groups, enabling them to enter value-based arrangements by providing them with full clinical, technical, and financial support."

"Partnering with Evergreen Nephrology continues our practices' effort to be a leader in value-based nephrology care. We are also founding members of InterWell Health, a renal population health management company with the largest national network of high-performing nephrologists, and we view joining Evergreen as continuing our focus of putting patients at the center of care, with physicians at the helm. This is a mission that the entire team at Balboa remains squarely behind," said Dylan Steer MD, CEO of Balboa Nephrology Medical Group.

"Fresenius Medical Care has always been a national leader in the transformation of patient care, and for this reason we partnered early on with physicians across the United States to form InterWell Health to build and implement best practices to slow the progression of kidney disease, dramatically improve transplant rates, and enable all patients who want to receive their dialysis at home to do so. Adam's work with CMMI on the Kidney Care Choices model gives him a strong foundation to apply at a local level with Evergreen Nephrology," said Bill Valle, Board Member, InterWell Health and Chief Executive Officer, Fresenius Medical Care North America. "We appreciate the strong leadership that Balboa and our other physician partners are demonstrating to drive better clinical outcomes at lower costs in their local markets."

"We are excited to form this partnership with Evergreen because we recognize it will help us take care of our patients the right way. Evergreen will transform care delivery by focusing on patient health and supporting patients where they are," said Terry Behrend, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Balboa Nephrology.

About Rubicon Founders

Rubicon Founders' mission is to build meaningful businesses that create enduring value by impacting people in a measurable way. Rubicon is focused on building ground up businesses through its proven analytic process as well as driving transformational change through the purchase of large platform companies and related special opportunities.

Adam Boehler is the founder and CEO of Rubicon Founders. Adam has founded three successful businesses and is widely regarded as a leader in the healthcare and private investment sectors. Adam was recruited to lead healthcare innovation for the United States, serving as Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Deputy Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and Director of the Innovation Center at CMS (CMMI) where one of Adam's key efforts was introducing the Kidney Care Choices models to empower nephrologists as they care for their patients. Adam was awarded the 2019 President's Medal from the American Society of Nephrology. Following HHS, Adam was unanimously confirmed by a bi-partisan U.S. Senate to serve as the first CEO of the new U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the U.S. Government's $60 billion-dollar international investment arm.

About Balboa Nephrology Medical Group

Balboa Nephrology Medical Group (BNMG) was founded in 1974 in San Diego and has grown to be recognized as a national leader in quality and outcomes-oriented care. A recipient of the Renal Physicians Association Exemplary Practice Award, BNMG currently employs 60 physicians and advanced practitioners in an integrated model of care. BNMG currently provides care to 6000 patients with end-stage kidney disease in both dialysis and transplant programs. BNMG was a top performer in the recently concluded CMMI CEC/ESCO program, and its patients experienced significant improvements in meaningful outcomes.

