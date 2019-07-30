Rubicon Oilfield International Announces Roofline Consolidation to Elevate Responsiveness to Customer Needs

HOUSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubicon Oilfield International ("Rubicon") announced today further consolidation of its Houston area facilities to increase efficiency, elevate responsiveness to customer needs, and enable accelerated development of industry leading downhole technology.

"As an organization built upon responsibility, integrity and customer service, the needs of our employees and customers is of paramount concern at Rubicon," Chief Executive Officer Michael Reeves stated. "We are now positioned to better serve our customers, with more efficient and effective use of our space, and provide our employees with enhanced working environments."

The consolidation of physical facilities includes the closure of, and associated employee relocation from, Rubicon's commercial and warehouse distribution center (formerly the headquarters of Top-Co, Inc.). Commercial employees have joined colleagues at Rubicon's Headquarters, located on Sam Houston Parkway North, while Warehouse and Distribution employees now serve customers from Rubicon's Houston shipping hub, located on Cutten Road.

Earlier in the year Rubicon's technology development organization relocated to a new, 60,000 square foot, Research and Technology Center, located on Langfield Road. This state-of-the-art facility also houses all service, repair and maintenance of Rubicon's Drilling Solutions product line.

These ongoing commitments to deliver efficient, safe and productive work places enable Rubicon's Houston area employees to deliver practical innovation and highly responsive support to the company's rapidly growing customer base in an urgent and reliable manner.

About Rubicon Oilfield International

Rubicon Oilfield International is an oilfield products and services company with operational headquarters in Houston, Texas. Rubicon is led by a seasoned team of oilfield service and equipment industry executives in partnership with Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm with a 25 year track record of building businesses and creating value in the energy sector. Supported with up to $300 million of capital from Warburg Pincus, Rubicon is committed to building a best-in-class global enterprise in the oilfield products and equipment sector. For more information, please visit www.rubicon-oilfield.com.

