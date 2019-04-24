Rubicon Organics Announces Re-Appointment of Two Board Members

VANCOUVER, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Rubicon Organics Inc. (CSE:ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) ("Rubicon Organics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the re-appointment of Mr. Bryan Disher and Mr. David Donnan to its Board of Directors.

As previously announced on January 28, 2019, Mr. Disher and Mr. Donnan resigned as members of the Board of Directors to allow the Company to receive its cultivation and processing licenses from Health Canada in the most timely manner as there were delays with their foreign security clearances. With their foreign security clearances now received, Mr. Disher and Mr. Donnan have been re-appointed to the Board of Directors and will complete the required security checks under the Cannabis Act.

"Mr. Disher and Mr. Donnan each bring a wealth of knowledge that complement and enhance our current Board. Their track record of success will be invaluable to Rubicon Organics and we are excited to have Mr. Disher and Mr. Donnan rejoin the Board at such a pivotal time for our Company", commented Jesse McConnell, Co-Founder and CEO of Rubicon Organics.

Mr. Disher is a retired partner from PwC Canada and has 37 years of experience with the firm's practices in Canada, Australia and Ukraine. He has assisted companies with public offerings in Canada and the United States, acquisitions, financial reporting, regulatory compliance and governance. He served on the Board of Directors of PwC Canada for eight years, including a term as Chair. Mr. Disher also serves as a Director for Balmoral Resources Ltd., Lexington Bioscience, Inc. and Minds + Machines Group Limited. Mr. Disher is a CPA, CA and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of New Brunswick.

Mr. Donnan is a leader in the global food and agriculture sector with over 35 years of experience working in consumer products, technology and retail industries. He is currently a Partner Emeritus at A.T. Kearney and was previously a Senior Partner at the firm where he led their global food and beverage team. His expertise in leading transformation projects in business and growth strategy, supply chain design has propelled him to the forefront at conferences where he addresses issues in global food supply, advanced technologies and economic trends in the food industry. Mr. Donnan holds a Bachelors of Science, Engineering from the University of Toronto and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Toronto, Rotman School of Business.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. ("Rubicon Organics" or the "Company) (CSE:ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) is a Licensed Producer focused on building super-premium organic cannabis brands* with operations in Canada, Washington and California. Rubicon Organics' flagship Canadian facility is a 125,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse with industry leading LED lighting and is located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia. The Company's Washington facility is a newly constructed, 40,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse and extraction facility. Rubicon Organics has commenced production in both facilities with a combined Phase I capacity of 15,500 kg per year, including 4,500 kg leased to a Washington State licensed operator applying Rubicon Organics' proprietary organic cultivation methods*. The Company also owns two award-winning U.S. cannabis brands: 1964 Supply Co.TM in California and Doctor & Crook Co.TM in Washington.

* Organic certification pending from FVOPA

