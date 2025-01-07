Rubicon Strategy Inc. and Capitol Counsel Announce Exclusive Partnership to Navigate Cross-Border Trade and Government Relations

OTTAWA, ON and WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Rubicon Strategy Inc. and Capitol Counsel, two of North America's premier government relations firms, have formed an exclusive partnership to address the growing complexities of cross-border trade and government relations. Together, they will provide clients with unparalleled expertise in navigating U.S.-Canada trade and regulatory challenges.

This strategic partnership comes at a crucial time as tensions surrounding trade policies dominate headlines and the potential for wide-reaching tariffs on Canadian goods. Companies with operations in both countries are facing significant challenges as the threat of countervailing tariffs and other retaliatory measures loom on the horizon.

By combining their expertise, Rubicon Strategy Inc. and Capitol Counsel will offer a seamless solution to clients seeking to influence policy and manage cross-border trade issues. This partnership will provide businesses with an integrated, one-stop resource for managing government relations, lobbying efforts, and strategic advice on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.

Kory Teneycke, CEO of Rubicon Strategy Inc., said:

"This partnership strengthens our ability to support clients with comprehensive cross-border strategies, offering expert advice on both sides of the border at a critical time for trade and policy."

Clint Robinson, Partner and Canada Practice Head, added:

"By joining forces with Rubicon, we can now provide clients with a coordinated approach to the complex issues affecting U.S.-Canada trade, delivering targeted solutions across both markets."

The partnership aims to provide clients with expert counsel on navigating trade negotiations, tariff disputes, and broader regulatory issues. With a strong network of relationships in both Ottawa and Washington, the firms will work together to advocate on behalf of companies, industries, and organizations operating across the Canada-U.S. border.

For more information about Rubicon Strategy Inc. and Capitol Counsel, or to inquire about services provided through this new partnership, please visit their websites at www.rubiconstrategy.com and www.capitolcounsel.com.

About Rubicon Strategy Inc.

Rubicon Strategy Inc. is a leading public affairs and government relations firm based in Ottawa, Toronto, and Calgary. With significant experience supporting clients across these key markets, we leverage our expertise in public policy, communications, and government relations to help clients navigate complex regulatory environments and achieve their business objectives.

About Capitol Counsel

Capitol Counsel is a premier government relations firm based in Washington, D.C. Specializing in U.S. federal policy, legislative affairs, and strategic communications, Capitol Counsel provides clients with expert advice and advocacy to influence key policy decisions.

SOURCE Rubicon Strategy