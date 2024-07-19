Rubidium Market to be dominated by Technical Grade Segment to reach 3.88 Kilotons by 2030 - Says Stellar Market Research

PUNE, India, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubidium is a soft, highly reactive silvery-white metal in the alkali group. The global rubidium market is expected to witness significant growth due to factors such as increasing demand for Rubidium in the growing biomedical research-oriented applications and due to its photo-emissivity properties used to manufacture photovoltaic cells, night vision devices, etc. However, the availability of rubidium is limited due to its relatively low abundance in the Earth's crust and the high cost of production, which has resulted in limited commercial applications.

Stellar Market Research, a leading Chemical & Material business research firm has published a report on the Rubidium Market. The market volume for the Rubidium Market was 2.95 Kilotons in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.01 percent through the forecast period, reaching 3.88 Kilotons by 2030. A bottom-up approach has been used to determine the market volume.

The report on the rubidium market provides a comprehensive overview of the global Rubidium market, highlighting total volume and compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The report delves into the competitive landscape of the Rubidium market, examining market concentration and the status of major players along with an in-depth analysis of the supply chain, including raw material suppliers, pricing, supply and demand dynamics, and market concentration rates. The report also provides a detailed forecast segmented by grade segment and application, highlighting the anticipated trends and growth opportunities in the market.

Rubidium Market Scope

Market Volume in 2023 2.95 Kilotons Market Volume in 2030 3.88 Kilotons CAGR 4.01 Percent Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 229 No. of Tables 138 No. of Charts and Figures 193 Segment Covered By Grade Segment and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Volume, and Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

What's New: Recent Additions and Updates

Information on new coatings and materials developed using rubidium. Discuss their impact on product performance, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Include examples of industries adopting these innovations and the resultant benefits.

Examination of the profitability landscape in the rubidium market. Analyze the cost structures of different applications.

Insights into opportunities for enhancing supply chain efficiency. Discuss potential improvements in logistics.

Detailed comparison of the cost-effectiveness of rubidium in various applications. Highlight how rubidium's unique properties contribute to enhanced product performance and market competitiveness.

Rubidium Market Regional Insights

With the United States and Canada leading, significant advances in technology in the region, particularly in electronics and telecommunications, are responsible for the dominance in the region. According to SMR, telecommunications services generated revenue of around EUR 48.8 billion (USD 51.99 billion) in 2022. Sales of rubidium generate more revenue in North America with leading companies like American Elements, Stanford Advanced Materials, and Ganfeng Lithium Co., contributing to the considerable rubidium sales. North America's advanced facilities and efficient supply chain logistics allow for relatively low manufacturing costs for rubidium. Given the increasing efficiency and automation in production processes, labor costs are balanced. Canada's rubidium reserves, which are believed to be over 12,000 tons, and a thriving electronics manufacturing sector that employs around 2,000 people make it crucial. The US Electronics Market drives significant demand even though the country depends on imports of rubidium. Rubidium consumption is further increased by the country's commitment to research and development in fields like quantum computing and space exploration. However, in 2023, the price trends for rubidium increased significantly. For instance, one-gram ampoules containing 99.75% rubidium cost USD 121.00, up 20% from USD 100.80 in 2022. Despite these fluctuating prices, North America's rubidium market has been dominant thanks to its strong infrastructure, technological expertise, and continuous government support.

Rubidium Market Segmentation

Specialty glass is in high demand as it is used in the production of fiber optic cables and night vision equipment, which benefits from rubidium's ability to improve optical characteristics. The significance of the rubidium market is strengthened by the considerable volume of rubidium utilized in the manufacturing of specialty glass. The value chain associated with rubidium in the segment is efficient, ensuring a stable supply chain with minimal disruptions, starting from extraction to refining. When compared to other rubidium uses, the specialized glass segment's profit margin is significant, exceeding 20%. Due to the high level of accuracy and the use of cutting-edge technology, the cost of making specialized glass is rather expensive; however, this is compensated for by the high selling price, which generates significant revenue. The improvement in R7D to improve glass quality and diversify its uses shows its contribution to the growth of the rubidium market. Optimizing the supply chain in the processes to maintain competitive profit margin and meet the rising demand from the industries, the specialty glass segment creates significant opportunities in the rubidium market for growth.

Rubidium Market Key Players include:

American Elements

LANHIT

Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

International Lithium Corp.

Lepidico

Merck KGaA

Others

Key questions answered in the Rubidium Market are:

What is Rubidium?

What is the current growth rate of the Rubidium market?

Who are the key players in the Rubidium market?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Rubidium market?

Who held the largest market share in the Rubidium Market?

What is the demand pattern for the Rubidium Market?

What are the key trends in the Rubidium Market?

What are the growth prospects for the Rubidium Market in developing countries?

Which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and why in the Rubidium Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Volume and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Volume, Share, Volume & Forecast by Different Segment | 2024−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Grade Segment, Application, and Region.

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective

Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

