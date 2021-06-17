Rubie's Presents All-New Halloween Costumes for 2021 Theatrical Debuts

WESTBURY, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's six months until Halloween, but Rubie's Costume Company is already well prepared for the huge holiday weekend, with fantastic new costumes from some of the world's most popular entertainment properties. With tons of fresh offerings from the hottest franchises, Rubies continues to add costumes for the most anticipated upcoming movies from the likes of Warner Bros., MGM and Viacom.

Landing in theaters and on HBO Max in July 2021, Warner Bros. Pictures live-action/animated movie Space Jam: A New Legacy will star basketball champion and global icon LeBron James and the iconic Looney Tunes characters. New Rubie's costumes include Tune Squad and Goon Squad characters like Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Taz and many more for kids and adults in full costumes, basketball uniform shirts, and masks.

On the DC front, Rubie's will launch new costumes for characters inspired by upcoming movie The Suicide Squad which join an already packed assortment of DC costumes for adults, kids and even pets! You can find costumes of iconic DC Super Heroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Superman alongside the villainous Joker, Riddler, Harley Quinn and many more in every style from classic comics to the latest live-action film adaptations.

The Addams Family is back in MGM's new animated sequel, The Addams Family 2, scheduled to hit theaters just in time for Halloween on October 8, 2021, and along with it, a line of child and adult costumes from Rubie's. The Addams Family's appeal spans generations with fans loving the timeless theme song and relating to the diverse cast of characters in their multigenerational family.

Rubie's continues its partnership with Viacom, rolling out new costumes for Paw Patrol: The Movie which hits theaters this August. New costumes for heroic pups Ryder, Marshall, and Skye will be added to the already expansive collection of Rubie's costumes from the Paw Patrol TV show. Beyond Paw Patrol, Rubie's will debut new adult and child costumes for the much-anticipated Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

With the biggest selection of costumes around, Rubie's remains the manufacturer of choice for this Halloween season. "The future is bright at Rubie's," said managing partner Joel Weinshanker. "We will continue to dominate the Halloween space, and make it even clearer to everyone that there is only one place like home for Halloween – Rubie's."

Rubie's costumes can be found in major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Costco, BJ's, Sam's Club, Amazon and BuyCostumes.com. For more information, visit rubies.com.

ABOUT RUBIE'S

Founded 70 years ago in Queens, NY by Rubin and Tillie Beige, Rubie's is a market leader of both licensed and proprietary products. In addition to costumes for Easter, Mardi Gras, St. Patrick's Day, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and more, its vast assortment of licenses includes DC, Warner Bros., Viacom, Paramount, Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Star Trek, Elvis Presley, SpongeBob, Paw Patrol and many more. In 2020, Rubie's II was formed as a new entity owned by strategic operator and managing partner Joel Weinshanker, founder of the National Entertainment Collectors Association (NECA), Funds Managed by Atalaya Capital Management LP, and members of the Beige family. Rubie's costumes and holiday accessories are sold by retail partners throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Asia and Australia.

