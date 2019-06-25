Rubik's Brand Ltd. Appoints ChizComm as Agency of Record

LONDON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Rubik's Brand Ltd. (www.rubiks.com), international leader in puzzle toys and games, prepares to celebrate 40 years of the Rubik's Cube supported by ChizComm as their global Agency of Record.

The Rubik's Cube has remained a top selling toy over the past four decades and its bright pattern and visual brand has allowed for a new twist on household goods. The Rubik's Brand appeals to multiple generations and interests including collectors, competitors and the intellectually curious. Built on the foundation of innovation, the brand continues to develop new and unique products that push boundaries and are globally recognizable, from McDonald's Happy Meals to the Red Bull Mind Games.

Rubik's Brand has hired ChizComm as their marketing and communications agency for the lead up and celebration of their 40th Anniversary of the original Rubik's Cube. ChizComm will manage consumer marketing programs and public relations strategies for Rubik's globally, alongside teams in each market in order to combine execution efforts.

"We are beyond excited to be partnered with such a universally classic and nostalgic brand," says Harold Chizick, CEO, ChizComm. "The Rubik's Cube has an incredible history and has been making memories around the world for the past 40 years. We look forward to working with the Rubik's team internationally to continue propelling this brand forward into another decade."

"40 years is a phenomenal milestone for the Rubik's Cube and one that we intend to celebrate in style," says Christoph Bettin, CEO, Rubik's Brand Limited. "Supported by ChizComm, we will bring the Rubik's Cube, the brand, and the creativity into the hands of tomorrow's cubers."

Rubik's Brand and ChizComm's partnership is effective immediately and both teams are looking forward to celebrating 40 amazing years of Rubik's.

About ChizComm Ltd.:

ChizComm is a highly regarded leading marketing communications agency that continuously brings innovative, creative, BIG ideas to companies covering a wide range of fields – such as health and wellness, lifestyle and toys. ChizComm's strong work ethic, industry expertise and successful marketing and communications efforts have made them the agency of choice amongst notable international brands. With a solid background in PR, digital marketing, social media, promotions, events and product launches, ChizComm's boisterous, creative approach allows them to share the fun with partners and clients while developing break-frame marketing communication strategies that drive growth and some noise.

About Rubiks:

Created by Professor Ernő Rubik, as a tool to teach his architectural students, Rubik's Cube has evolved into the world's most successful toy, a puzzle perceived globally as an art form and the ultimate symbol of intelligence and problem solving. The 'Magic Cube' was demonstrated in Nuremberg and spotted by the toy specialist Tom Kremer whose vision was to bring the Rubik's Cube to the world. Today the Rubik's Cube has become a global consumer brand, merchandising and licensing company that is now heading to expand into vast new areas. The Rubik's Cube has become one of the most instantly recognized symbols of fun, aptitude and creative endeavor due to its iconic, colorful multidimensional design that continues to appeal to people of all ages and cultures.

For further information please visit the brand's website, https://www.rubiks.com/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/Rubiks_Official, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RubiksOfficial/, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/rubiks_official or YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/user/RubiksTV.

SOURCE ChizComm Ltd.

