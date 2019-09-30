Rubik's Partners With PUMA to Launch New Fall Collection

PUMA X RUBIK'S drops globally on PUMA.com, PUMA stores and selected retailers on November 21. Personalization will be available shortly after the official launch this fall. The collection will consist of sneakers and apparel for children as well as adults and feature for the first time PUMA's new RS-X3.

A preview of the collection is on display at the Rubik's Pop-up-Shop at 9-11 Short's Gardens, London WC2H 9AT from 1st to the 2nd of October.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading Sports Brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs more than 13,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit http://www.puma.com

RUBIK'S

Initially created by Professor Ernő Rubik as a tool to teach his architectural students, the Rubik's Cube has evolved the become the world's most successful toy; a puzzle perceived globally as both an art form and the ultimate symbol of intelligence and problem solving. Today the Rubik's Cube has become a global consumer brand, merchandising and licensing company that is now heading to expand into vast new areas. The Rubik's Cube has become one of the most instantly recognized symbols of fun, aptitude and creative endeavor due to its iconic, colorful multidimensional design that continues to appeal to people of all ages and cultures.

SOURCE Rubik’s Brand Ltd.