Rubin and Rudman Announces 34 Attorneys Named to 2024 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman is proud to announce that 34 of the firm's attorneys were named to the 2024 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

The following Rubin and Rudman attorneys have been named to Super Lawyers for 2024:

Joseph S.U. Bodoff – Bankruptcy: Business

Steven M. Carr – Estate & Probate

Steven M. Cohen – Elder Law

Michael F. Connolly – Business Litigation

Lisa M. Cukier – Estate & Trust Litigation

Jessica A. Demmerly – Estate & Probate

Jeffrey A. Dretler – Employment Litigation: Defense

Kristin N.G. Dzialo – Estate & Probate

Theodore Folkman – Business Litigation

David M. Friedman – Family Law

Denise I. Murphy – Employment & Labor

Lisa M. Neeley – Elder Law

Michael J. Novaria – Real Estate

Lynn E. O'Brien – Estate & Probate

Jay M. Pabian – Closely Held Business

Michael D. Riseberg – Civil Litigation: Defense

Neal F. Splaine – Business/Corporate

Meredith A. Stratford – Family Law

The following Rubin and Rudman attorneys have been named to Rising Stars for 2024:

Stephanie Addeo – Estate & Trust Litigation

Daniel M. Baumel – Employment & Labor

Jared A. Bishop – Estate & Probate

Ariana N. Bond – Real Estate

Sydney B. Brady – Estate & Trust Litigation

Victoria Calcagno – Estate & Trust Litigation

Ariadna Caulfield – Business/Corporate

Samuel E. DeLuca – Real Estate

Lauren E. DeMatteo – Elder Law

Steven E. DiCairano – Estate & Trust Litigation

Ryan Douglas – Land Use/Zoning

Edward C. Faust – Business/Corporate

Courtney D. Greenberg – Family Law

Theresa A. Roeder – Family Law

Jared D. Spinelli – Family Law

Chelsea J. Strauss – Family Law

About Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 90 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

