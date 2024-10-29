Rubin and Rudman Corporate Partner Ariadna Caufield Named to Boston Business Journal's 2024 "40 Under 40" List

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman is pleased to announce that Ariadna Caulfield, a partner in the firm's Corporate Department, was named to the Boston Business Journal's 2024 "40 Under 40" list of the next generation of business leaders in the region. She will receive her award at an event on October 30, 2024.

Caulfield focuses her practice on corporate, banking and financial law, and complex civil and business matters. She represents clients in sophisticated corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity financing transactions. In addition, she is experienced in commercial real estate, including drafting and negotiating commercial leases and purchase and sales agreements. Prior to joining Rubin and Rudman, she was an associate at a regional Boston law firm, where she obtained in-depth experience in commercial real estate transactions. Before that, she was an in-house lawyer with the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic where she handled a range of legal issues including banking and financial, transactional, corporate, real estate, and employment matters, and participated in several projects yielding to banking and financial regulations.

Caulfield is a founding member of Rubin and Rudman's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. She was named to Boston Magazine's list of "Top Lawyers" for Corporate Law for the past two consecutive years and was selected as a Super Lawyers "Rising Star" in 2024.

She received an LL.M. in American Law in 2016 and an LL.M. in Banking and Financial Law in 2013 from Boston University School of Law. She is a graduate of Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM), where she earned an LL.B. (J.D. equivalent) in 2009. She was a 2012 Fulbright Scholar. Caufield is a fluent French and native Spanish speaker, and is admitted to practice law in Massachusetts and the Dominican Republic.

