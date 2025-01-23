Rubin and Rudman Corporate Partner Ariadna Caulfield Named an Up & Coming Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman is pleased to announce that Ariadna Caulfield, a partner in the firm's Corporate Department, was named a 2025 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The award honors local attorneys who have been practicing for 10 years or less and have distinguished themselves professionally and in the community as rising stars.

Caulfield focuses her practice on corporate, banking and financial law, and complex civil and business matters. She represents clients in sophisticated corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity financing transactions. In addition, she is experienced in commercial real estate, including drafting and negotiating commercial leases and purchase and sales agreements. Caulfield began her career as an in-house lawyer with the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic where she handled a range of legal issues including banking and financial, transactional, corporate, real estate, and employment matters, and projects involving banking and financial regulations.

Caulfield is a founding member of Rubin and Rudman's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. She was named to the Boston Business Journal's 2024 "40 Under 40" list, Boston Magazine's list of "Top Lawyers" for Corporate Law for the past two consecutive years, and a Super Lawyers 2024 "Rising Star."

She received an LL.M. in American Law in 2016 and an LL.M. in Banking and Financial Law in 2013 from Boston University School of Law. She is a graduate of Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM), where she earned an LL.B. (J.D. equivalent) in 2009. She was a 2012 Fulbright Scholar. Caulfield is a fluent French and native Spanish speaker, and is admitted to practice law in Massachusetts and the Dominican Republic.

