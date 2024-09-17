Rubin and Rudman Managing Partner John McGivney Named to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's "Hall of Fame"

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman is pleased to announce that Managing Partner John J. McGivney was named to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's "Hall of Fame" and received his Lifetime Achievement Award today to honor his considerable professional and personal contributions to the field of law.

McGivney has been a leader throughout his four decades-long career which includes 28 years at Rubin and Rudman. He has served as the Managing Partner of Rubin and Rudman for over seven years, during which time he has overseen significant growth in revenue, number of attorneys, community engagement, philanthropy, and commitment to diversity initiatives. The hallmarks of his leadership have been creating an entrepreneurial, collaborative, and collegial firm with a best-in-class commitment to outstanding client service, supporting work/life balance, and fostering a diverse and inclusive environment. He is also a member of the firm's Executive Committee and previously served as Co-Chair of the firm's Litigation practice.

During his illustrious career as a litigator, McGivney has tried nearly 40 cases in state and federal trial courts in addition to arbitrating many civil litigation matters. He has also briefed or argued over 25 civil appeals in the Supreme Court of the United States, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, and the Massachusetts Appeals Court. He has settled thousands of cases for both plaintiffs and defendants. He has also served as a Special Assistant Attorney General in Massachusetts, and has represented clients in matters with the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Massachusetts Attorney General, and other state regulatory agencies.

In addition to greatly expanding Rubin and Rudman's pro bono and community involvement in numerous non-profit and charitable organizations, McGivney is a member of the Association for Conflict Resolution, the nation's largest professional association for mediators, arbitrators, and conflict resolution practitioners. He is a former Director of the Massachusetts Defense Lawyers Association and a former member of the Boston College Law School Alumni Council.

Throughout his career, McGivney has been passionate about mentoring and coaching young lawyers and continues to devote significant time to this work. He received his A.B, magna cum laude, from Boston College and his J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School.

About Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 90 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

