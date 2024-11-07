Rubin and Rudman Named to the 2025 Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" List in 21 Categories
BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman announced today that the firm has been named to the 2025 Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list in 21 categories. The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, and additional information provided as part of the formal submission process.
Rubin and Rudman was ranked nationally in four categories, including:
- Real Estate Law
- Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants
- Trusts and Estates
Top rankings in Boston include:
- Employment Law – Management
- Family Law
- Insurance Law
- Labor Law – Management
- Litigation – Insurance
- Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Litigation – Trusts and Estates
- Real Estate Law
- Trusts and Estates
- Commercial Litigation
- Elder Law
- Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law
- Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- Family Law Mediation
- Litigation – Securities
- Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants
- Tax Law
About Rubin and Rudman LLP
Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 90 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.
Contact:
Amy Blumenthal
Kristen Weller
Blumenthal & Associates
Chief Marketing & Growth Officer
617.879.1511
617.330.7189
