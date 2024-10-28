Rubin and Rudman Partner Elizabeth Sullivan Named a 2024 "Go To Higher Education Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman is pleased to announce that partner Elizabeth Sullivan, co-chair of the firm's Higher Education and Labor & Employment Practice Groups, has been named a 2024 "Go To Higher Education Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The award recognizes the top higher education lawyers in the region whose expertise, accomplishments, and creative thinking have made them standouts in this practice area.

Sullivan represents employers, including numerous colleges and universities, regarding the negotiations and implementation of collective bargaining agreements and the defense of employment actions, and she provides employers with advice on such matters as hiring and promotion, disciplinary action, performance management, internal investigations, and discrimination claims. Additionally, Sullivan counsels and provides training for employers on matters relating to the ADA, ADEA, FMLA, PFML, FERPA, Title IX, Clery Act, VAWA, wage and hour law, and public records and open meeting law. She also litigates labor and employment issues in arbitration and in many administrative agencies, including the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, the Department of Labor Relations, and the Civil Service Commission.

She was named a "Top Education Lawyer" by Boston Magazine for the past three consecutive years. Sullivan is also listed in The Best Lawyers in America in the Employment Law – Management category (2023-2024). She earned her J.D. from New England Law and her B.A. at Johns Hopkins University.

