Rubin and Rudman Partner Lisa Cukier Named to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's "Top Women of Law - Circle of Excellence"

Lisa Cukier, a partner in the Family Law, Litigation, and Trusts and Estates departments at Rubin and Rudman in Boston, was named to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly’s “Top Women of Law – Circle of Excellence.”

With a practice split among complex trust and estate litigation, service as a trustee and conservator, and sophisticated high-asset family law matters and family business disputes, Cukier is considered one of the most tactical, strategic, and passionate attorneys in her field. She also has a niche practice representing clients in matters involving diminished capacity such as undue influence, financial exploitation controversies, and guardianship and conservatorship intervention matters.

Over the years, Cukier has helped shape laws and taken on pro bono matters to redress inequities and inequalities for vulnerable populations, such as individuals with cognitive disabilities and mental illness, children needing adoption, financially exploited elders, and children experiencing gender variance. She was the recipient of the MCLE's 2024 Scholar-Mentor Award.

She has earned many accolades for her work, including: Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List, Family Law (2021-2024); Lawdragon 500: Leading Family Lawyer (2024-2025); The Best Lawyers in America© Best Lawyer, Family Law, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates (2010-2025); and Massachusetts Super Lawyers (2005-2024). She was previously named a "Top Women of Law" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly in 2019.

Cukier received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School, and a B.A. from Northeastern University.

