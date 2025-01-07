Rubin and Rudman Partner Ted Folkman Named a 2024 "Go To Business Litigation Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman is pleased to announce that Ted Folkman, a partner in the firm's Litigation Department, has been named a 2024 "Go To Business Litigation Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The award recognizes the top business litigators in the region whose expertise, accomplishments, and creative thinking have made them standouts in this practice area.

Ted Folkman, a partner at Rubin and Rudman in Boston, has been named a 2024 “Go To Business Litigation Lawyer” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.
Folkman has over 20 years of experience guiding individuals and corporations through negotiations, litigation, trials, and appeals. His complex business and commercial litigation practice includes a special focus on cross-border issues, international judicial assistance, and private international law. In addition to arguing cases at all levels of the Massachusetts courts and in federal and appellate courts around the country, he often assists foreign lawyers and their clients by obtaining evidence in the U.S. needed to win their cases abroad. He also helps U.S. lawyers and their clients obtain evidence abroad that is needed to win their U.S. cases.

In addition to his international practice, Folkman has an extensive domestic business litigation practice, representing an array of clients from large hospitals to family businesses. He is also a member of the national commercial and consumer panels of arbitrators of the American Arbitration Association and acts both as a neutral and as an advocate in domestic arbitrations. 

He was named a "Top Commercial Litigation Lawyer" by Boston Magazine for the past four consecutive years and a Massachusetts Super Lawyer in 2024. Folkman is an elected member of the American Law Institute and a Leadership Board member of the American Jewish Committee of New England. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School, his M.A. from Columbia University, and his A.B. from Princeton University.

About Rubin and Rudman LLP
Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 90 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

