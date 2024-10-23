Rubin and Rudman Partners David M. Shamberger and Neal F. Splaine Named 2025 Leading Dealmakers in Lawdragon 500

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman partners David M. Shamberger and Neal F. Splaine have been selected for inclusion in the 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Dealmakers Guide for their expertise in handling complex transactions and delivering innovative solutions for clients in corporate law and real estate.

David Shamberger, a partner at Rubin and Rudman, has been selected for inclusion in the 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Dealmakers Guide. Neal Splaine, co-chair of the Corporate, Business and Tax department at Rubin and Rudman, has been selected for inclusion in the 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Dealmakers Guide.

David M. Shamberger is a partner in the Corporate, Business and Tax department and Life Sciences and Emerging Growth Companies practice group at Rubin and Rudman. With over 25 years of experience, he focuses on mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, and executive compensation matters. Shamberger represents public and private companies, private equity investors, and family-owned businesses in various corporate transactions, including divestitures, joint ventures, and restructurings. He advises venture capital investors and early-stage companies on equity and debt securities, as well as senior executives on employment arrangements in change of control transactions involving restricted stock, stock options, and other equity incentives. Shamberger has been named to Boston Magazine's Top Corporate Lawyers List for the past three consecutive years. He received his J.D. from Boston College Law School and his B.A., cum laude, from Dartmouth College.

Neal F. Splaine is co-chair of Rubin and Rudman's Corporate, Business and Tax department and a member of the firm's Executive Committee. With nearly 30 years of experience, he serves as outside general counsel to closely held businesses in the Northeast, including national and international operations. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, and strategic alliances, addressing both operational needs and complex corporate transactions. Splaine designs tax-efficient business succession plans and represents private equity sponsors and investors in equity and debt transactions. He was named a "Go To Business Transaction Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly in 2022 and has been named to Boston Magazine's Top Corporate Lawyers List for the past three consecutive years. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School, his LL.M. from Boston University School of Law, and his M.A., with distinction, and B.A., cum laude, from Boston College.

