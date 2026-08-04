Rubin Rudman adds Shawntel Randi as a Partner in Trusts & Estates Department

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Shawntel Randi has joined the firm's Trusts & Estates Department as a partner, where she will continue to advise high-net-worth individuals, multigenerational families, and fiduciaries on sophisticated domestic and international estate planning, trust and estate administration, and cross-border tax matters. She joins the firm from Nixon Peabody LLP.

Shawntel Randi has joined Rubin Rudman's Trusts & Estates Department as a partner.

Randi brings more than a decade of experience counseling U.S. and international clients on wealth transfer and succession planning involving global assets, international family structures, and complex fiduciary arrangements. In addition to practicing in both New York and Massachusetts, she brings experience from her time living and working in Switzerland, where she advised ultra-high-net-worth individuals and fiduciaries on global succession planning and U.S. tax and reporting matters.

In her practice, Randi advises clients on estate, gift, generation-skipping transfer, and income tax planning. She also regularly counsels foreign trust companies, private fiduciaries, and international families on the administration, restructuring, and domestication of trusts and other entities involving U.S. beneficiaries and assets. In addition, she advises individuals and families relocating to or from the U.S. on the associated tax and estate planning implications. Her practice also includes guiding clients through U.S. tax reporting and compliance matters, including the IRS Streamlined Filing Compliance Procedures.

Randi is active in the international private client community and is a frequent speaker and author on cross-border estate planning, fiduciary administration, and international tax issues.

She received her B.A. from St. Lawrence University in 2011, her J.D. from American University Washington College of Law in 2014, and her LL.M. in taxation from New York University School of Law in 2015. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and New York.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; hospitality companies; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

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