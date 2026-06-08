Rubin Rudman Partner Tyler Franklin Named to the Environmental Business Council of New England's Ocean and Coastal Resources Committee

BOSTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Tyler M. Franklin, a partner in the firm's Environmental and Land Use Group, has joined the Leadership Team of the Environmental Business Council of New England's Ocean and Coastal Resources Committee.

Tyler M. Franklin, a partner in Rubin Rudman's Environmental and Land Use Group, has joined the Leadership Team of the Environmental Business Council of New England’s Ocean and Coastal Resources Committee.

Franklin is known for his work advising clients on environmental, land use, and real estate matters. He represents developers, corporations, and homeowners in navigating the complex regulatory terrain of project permitting, waterfront development, and environmental enforcement. Many of his matters involve high-value properties on the Cape and Islands where his guidance is especially valued for addressing evolving coastal resiliency regulations, floodplain standards, and stormwater management. He regularly appears before zoning boards, planning boards, conservation commissions, and state agencies and coordinates closely with environmental consultants, engineers, and other stakeholders.

Before becoming a lawyer, Franklin worked in hazardous waste remediation at the New Bedford Harbor Superfund Site, which sparked his lasting interest in environmental science, law, and policy. That hands-on experience continues to inform his practice today.

He is listed in Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List for Land Use/Environmental (2023-2025) and Lawdragon's 500 Leading Environmental Lawyers (2026). He received his JD, cum laude, from Vermont Law School and his B.A. from Wesleyan University.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; hospitality companies; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

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