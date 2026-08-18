Rubin Rudman Receives Two New England Legal Awards

Managing partner John J. McGivney named a Distinguished Leader and partner Ariadna Caulfield named a Rising Star

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman is pleased to announce that Managing Partner John J. McGivney has received a Distinguished Leader Award and Corporate Partner Ariadna Caulfield has received a Rising Star Award in Law.com's New England Legal Awards. The award honors the outstanding contributions and achievements made by legal professionals within the region.

McGivney's more than 40-year career includes nearly three decades at Rubin Rudman, where he has served as Managing Partner the past nine years. He is also a member of the firm's Executive Committee and previously served as Co-Chair of the firm's Litigation practice. During his leadership tenure, he has overseen significant growth in revenue, attorney ranks, and community engagement. In addition to his managing partner position, McGivney maintains an active litigation practice and is passionate about mentoring and coaching young lawyers.

Over the past few years, McGivney has helped Rubin Rudman take advantage of opportunities in a shifting legal marketplace to expand the firm and its unique value proposition. McGivney has also led the firm's recruitment of diverse legal talent with an average age of 40, making the 106-year-old law firm a vibrant and exciting place to practice law. He has received numerous awards for his many accomplishments over the years. He received his A.B, magna cum laude, from Boston College and his J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School.

Caulfield focuses her practice on corporate, banking and financial law, and complex civil and business matters. She represents clients in sophisticated corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity financing transactions. In addition, she is experienced in commercial real estate, including drafting and negotiating commercial leases and purchase and sales agreements. Caulfield began her career as an in-house lawyer with the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic.

She is a founding member of Rubin Rudman's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. She has been named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers for Corporate Law (2022-2025), Massachusetts Super Lawyers' Rising Stars (2023-2025), Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's Up & Coming Lawyers (2025), and the Boston Business Journal's 40 Under 40 (2024). Caulfield received an LL.M. in American Law and an LL.M. in Banking and Financial Law from Boston University School of Law. She is a graduate of Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra, where she earned an LL.B. (J.D. equivalent). She was a 2012 Fulbright Scholar.

About Rubin Rudman

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; hospitality companies; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

Contact:

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SOURCE Rubin Rudman