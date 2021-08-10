RubiRides Launches Safest Transportation Service for Children in Washington D.C. Metro Area

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RubiRides , the safest membership-based service for transporting children, launches today in the Washington D.C. metro area. At rubiRides, families can access a network of highly vetted drivers and reliable mobility services designed specifically for children ages seven and older. It also offers ride services for seniors and people with special needs. Transporting children is a necessity for families and requires a safe and dependable solution for journeys between home, school, and activities.

RubiRides is also a premier transportation platform with a leading point of differentiation – the rigorous vetting process that drivers undergo to be a member of the rubiRides network. To be extended an invitation to join the rubiRides Driver Network, every individual must complete an in-person certification process and maintain a clean background and driving record. The verification process includes a:

Motor Vehicle Report;

County Criminal Search;

Federal Criminal Search;

National Criminal Search;

Sex Offender Search;

SSN Trace, and

Global Watchlist Search.

Applicants who are invited to become rubiRides drivers receive in-person training to discuss policies and procedures, as well as participate in role-playing to support potential emergency scenarios and solidify critical thinking skills.

"We are locally owned, operated, and heavily invested in the success of our community," said Noreen Butler, Founder and CEO, rubiRides. "The drivers who join us become family. They are the backbone of our work and truly become extensions of the families we are fortunate to serve." As a result of being local, rubiRides has entrenched relationships with local families, schools and philanthropic organizations to safely and reliably transport the community.

RubiRides has invested heavily in developing a proprietary technology based-solution for families to easily schedule the safe transportation of family members while managing busy professional lives. Families that are interested in using rubiRides can begin by downloading the rubiRides app on the App Store or the Google Play Store and then set up a membership account. The rubiRides team wants to understand each family's needs and pair them with the ideal driver so they often call members to connect further. Rides are easy to book within the app, requiring members only to create a ride, select the dates and submit the request. RubiRides members may book rides in advance. They can also create a template for trips that reoccur that automatically repeat every week until cancelled.

Families can monitor each ride easily and in real time. Each rubiRides driver uses a proprietary app with built-in GPS navigation and tracking that is linked to active rides. A single ride starts at a minimum of $25. The complete cost of a trip depends on the ride distance and other premium requested options.

Serving an ever-expanding east coast region, rubiRides is currently available in Washington D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia, and will make announcements in the coming months about new marketplace availability. Learn more at rubirides.com .

About rubiRides

Noreen Butler was a single mom in search of help to support the busy schedules of her children. With a mission to create a community of drivers for families in need, rubiRides was established and has since maintained the highest standards to select its drivers. rubiRides understands that transportation is critical to advancing health equity and is dedicated to integrating technology, community, and new solutions to help kids and families by providing a safe, dependable mode of transportation. Learn more at rubirides.com .

