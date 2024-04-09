Rubix Foods Appoints David Perez as CFO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubix Foods, the premier culinary and food science-focused provider of flavor and functional ingredients to restaurants and food manufacturers, announced today the appointment of David Perez as Chief Financial Officer. Perez has served as a financial consultant to the Company for the past year. Additionally, Rubix Foods' long time CFO Bill Block has transitioned to a new role as Chief Support Officer.

Rubix Foods Logo David Perez, CFO Rubix Foods

Rubix Foods is owned by Arbor Investments, a specialized private equity firm that focuses exclusively on acquiring premier companies in food, beverage, and related industries. Arbor partnered with the Block family in May 2019. Under Arbor's ownership, the Company rebranded from Darifair Foods to Rubix Foods in 2021, opened a new state-of-the-art 50,000 square foot innovation center in summer of 2022 and has added additional talent and resources to more than double the size of the organization.

Perez brings 37 years of financial experience to Rubix Foods and previously was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer for Red Collar Pet Foods, another Arbor portfolio company. During his time at Red Collar, Perez oversaw the sale of its pet food manufacturing business to the Colgate-Palmolive Company in September 2022, as well as the sale of its pet treats plant to Nestlé Purina PetCare in March 2023. Prior to working at Red Collar, Perez was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at SVP Worldwide, the world's largest manufacturing of consumer sewing machines under the Singer, Pfaff, Husqvarna, and Viking brands.

"Becoming the CFO of Rubix Foods and continuing to work with Arbor is an incredible opportunity," said Perez. "I'm honored to lead the robust finance and accounting team developed by Bill Block and eager to support the incredibly talented professionals at Rubix as they continue to be the 'go-to' flavor and ingredients innovation partner to leading foodservice and CPG brands across the world."

"We are thrilled to appoint David to CFO and leverage his extensive financial experience," said Rubix CEO Andy Block. "David has spent the last year getting up to speed on our business and transitioning behind the scenes with Bill. I'm eternally grateful to Bill for his 33 years as CFO and the critical role he has played in Rubix's evolution from its dairy roots to becoming a functional ingredient powerhouse. We're fortunate to be able to still tap into Bill's deep expertise and relationships as he transitions to his new role."

"The Block family – Andy, Bill and Jeffrey – have been fantastic partners," said Arbor President Carl Allegretti. "We are excited to continue working with them and the addition of David only further strengthens the leadership team under Rubix President Midd McManus. From the outset of our investment, we recognized that this Company had the potential to be an epicenter for truly innovative food technology. And today they are exactly that – using their talent, technology, and tools to deliver award-winning food innovation at unparalleled speed."

ABOUT RUBIX FOODS

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida since its founding as Darifair in 1981, Rubix Foods is the premier culinary and food science-focused provider of flavor and functional ingredients, offering up insight-driven concepts and breakthrough food solutions for industry leading restaurants, retailers and manufacturers in the United States. Rubix employs a multi-disciplinary team with expertise in their customers' worlds of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing and foodservice, giving them unmatched insight into developing targeted solutions. For more information, visit rubixfoods.com and follow the company on social media: Facebook @RubixFoodsLLC, Instagram @RubixFoods, LinkedIn @RubixFoods.

ABOUT ARBOR INVESTMENTS

Founded in 1999, Arbor Investments is a specialized private equity firm focused exclusively on acquiring premier companies in food, beverage, and related industries. To date, the firm has acquired or invested in over 85 companies in North America. Arbor is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL, with additional offices in Chicago and New York. www.arborpic.com

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Rubix Foods