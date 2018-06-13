Rubrik Announces Alta 4.2 Release, Extending Leadership in the Enterprise Hybrid Cloud

Most enterprises are interested in developing a hybrid cloud computing strategy to exploit the benefits of public cloud infrastructure as a service/platform as a service (IaaS/PaaS) for better elasticity, agility and overall operational efficiency. According to polling results from Gartner's Data Center Infrastructure & Operations Management Summit, 32% of IT leaders reported that developing a private/public/hybrid cloud strategy is the largest data center (DC) challenge they face.1 Enterprises adopting the hybrid cloud look for flexibility to easily migrate workloads across environments based upon economic or business requirements.

"There is no question that hybrid cloud is the future, and adoption will be driven by both present workloads and future architecture," said Arvind Nithrakashyap, Chief Technology Officer at Rubrik. "We built Alta 4.2 to enable every aspect of an enterprise hybrid cloud strategy. Our goal is to make it simpler for every organization to adopt the public cloud and to build an AWS-like, self-service cloud offering of their own. And we ensure everything is integrated in one, full-featured solution, so your infrastructure team has the same Rubrik experience whether you're working with proprietary UNIX workloads or cloud-native applications."

Cloud-native data protection through a single control plane

As enterprises deploy new, cloud-native applications for AI, real-time-analytics, IoT, and other use cases, Rubrik offers Amazon Web Services EC2-native backup and lifecycle management to protect those applications in the cloud. Whether you deploy Rubrik in a data center or on AWS, Rubrik Cloud Data Management can now index, catalog, and protect any application running on Amazon EC2. Using AWS's API-based functionality, Rubrik simplifies the backup and recovery process, making it possible to run everything on the cloud – production applications, source data, backup and recovery software, and archival storage.

New simplicity and manageability for MSPs via self-service and private cloud

Building on the multi-cloud foundation of prior Alta releases, Rubrik Alta 4.2 integrates with vCloud Director, VMware's popular platform for creating an elastic private cloud environment. For managed service providers and large enterprises with multiple co-hosted tenant users, Rubrik also offers its Envoy service to simplify and accelerate self-service. Envoy represents a service provider's Rubrik cluster in a tenant network, making it easy for end-users to customize their backup services in a flexible, shared-everything private cloud. This helps every organization – from small MSPs to large, complex IT departments – to provide backup-as-a-service.

"Rubrik's scalable platform and highly reliable solution helps us ensure that our secure managed private cloud is supported by seamless disaster recovery for our users across the globe," said Arash Marzban, Director of Product Management for Armor. "Rubrik's latest release shows its continued commitment to provide innovative offerings for managed service providers."

Extending deeper into the enterprise data center

The hybrid cloud also promises to bridge the gap between long-lived traditional data center applications and the new infrastructure of the future. To this point, Rubrik Alta 4.2 protects both IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris within the core product, offering enterprise operations teams the same suite of data management tools that they use for other physical, virtualized, and cloud-based workloads. Organizations can begin moving some of these workloads into the cloud in a matter of hours. And for larger enterprises that have adopted Rubrik, supporting proprietary operating systems will make it easier to standardize on the Rubrik platform.

"We're advocates of the modern Rubrik approach across our physical and virtual environments," said Kevin Mortimer, Infrastructure Services Manager at the University of Reading. "With Rubrik Alta 4.2, we're excited to see the platform extend even deeper into the data center, further revolutionizing our approach to backing up our data."

Footnotes

1 Source: Gartner, Inc. "Will Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Offerings Improve or Impair Enterprise Resilience?" Julia Palmer and Mark Thomas Jaggers, May 4, 2018."

Resources

[BLOG] Introducing Rubrik Alta, Purpose-built for Enterprise Hybrid Cloud

[DATA SHEET] Rubrik 4.2 Alta: Extending Leadership in Enterprise Hybrid Cloud

[INFOGRAPHIC] - Purpose-built for Hybrid Cloud

[WEBINAR] Rubrik: Purpose-built for Hybrid Cloud

About Rubrik

Rubrik delivers a single platform to manage and protect data in the cloud, at the edge, and on-premises. Enterprises choose Rubrik's Cloud Data Management software to simplify backup and recovery, accelerate cloud adoption, and enable automation at scale. Rubrik's run-anywhere, scale-out architecture is built to empower IT departments today and in the future, reducing total cost of ownership while enabling infrastructure flexibility for a multi-cloud world. For more information, visit http://www.rubrik.com/ and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rubrik-announces-alta-4-2-release-extending-leadership-in-the-enterprise-hybrid-cloud-300665447.html

SOURCE Rubrik

Related Links

http://www.rubrik.com

