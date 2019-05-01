Rubrik Appoints Former Cisco Executive Wendy Bahr as Chief Commercial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, today announced the appointment of Wendy Bahr as Chief Commercial Officer. Bahr is responsible for Rubrik's MSP, Global System Integrator and Channel Partners, Hardware and Software Alliances, Inside Sales and Professional Services teams.

"Wendy is hands down one of the most trusted and respected channel executives I have worked with during my career," said John Chambers, Founder and CEO of purpose-driven firm JC2 Ventures and Chairman Emeritus of Cisco Systems. "Rubrik has done a fantastic job of capitalizing on the shift to cloud and the resulting proliferation of data to become a 'must have' software platform for enterprise IT teams. The addition of Wendy to Rubrik's leadership team will fuel even greater growth for the company."

"Throughout my career, I have been passionate about connecting customers, sellers and partners in a way that provides tremendous scale, mutual value and growth," said Wendy Bahr, Chief Commercial Officer at Rubrik. "Rubrik provides unprecedented value and offers enterprises a simple solution to one of their thorniest problems; managing data and applications in today's hybrid cloud world. I am thrilled to be a part of such an innovative company and am excited to help our ecosystem embrace Rubrik and unleash the power of data."

Bahr joins Rubrik from an 18-year tenure at Cisco Systems, where she most recently served as the Senior Vice President of the Global Partner Organization. In this role, she was responsible for managing and supporting 60,000+ global partners who represent the company's primary route to market. Encompassing system integrators, value-added resellers, distributors, services partners, independent software vendors, and technology partners, this global connected partner ecosystem accounted for more than 80 percent of Cisco's revenue during her tenure. In addition, Bahr was responsible for Global Virtual Sales and Global Customer Success with over 10B+ in revenue impact as well as the Cisco Global Meraki Sales Organization.

"Since day one, Rubrik has employed a 100% channel go-to-market strategy. Wendy's extensive enterprise experience and her customer-first approach to sales and channel leadership is a tremendous addition to Rubrik's executive team," said Brett Shirk, Chief Revenue Officer at Rubrik. "She will serve as an accelerant for our already strong sales growth, and the growth of our partners."

Rubrik delivers a single software platform to manage and protect data in the cloud, at the edge, and on-premises. Enterprises choose Rubrik's Cloud Data Management software to simplify backup and recovery, accelerate cloud adoption, and enable automation at scale. As organizations of all sizes adopt cloud-first policies, they rely on Rubrik's Polaris SaaS platform to unify data for security, governance, and compliance. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

