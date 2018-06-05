Rubrik Appoints Shay Mowlem as Senior Vice President of Product & Strategy

"Shay has been a driving force behind the strategy and success of some of the industry's most prominent enterprise software companies," said Bipul Sinha, Co-founder and CEO, Rubrik. "Rubrik is on a mission to simplify how organizations around the world keep and use their data. We are fortunate to add Shay's experience to help lead Rubrik's next wave of innovation and growth."

Mowlem brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software and product development to Rubrik. He most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Mulesoft, a Salesforce Company, which provides the most widely used integration platform for connecting SaaS and enterprise applications in the cloud and on-premises. Prior to Mulesoft, he held executive product and marketing positions at Splunk, where he helped the company to rapidly elevate its leadership in the technology industry. His earlier experience includes product and marketing leadership roles at both large and high-growth technology companies, such as CA Technologies, Opsware (acquired by HP), and Portal Software (acquired by Oracle).

"Companies are looking for solutions that address the exploding complexity and cost of managing data in the datacenter and cloud. Rubrik has created a category-defining cloud data management platform that helps enterprises navigate those challenges," said Mowlem. "I am thrilled to work with Rubrik's world-class product team and to help further our innovation, market growth, and customer success."

Mowlem is the latest in a series of strategic appointments to the Rubrik leadership team, including Chief Financial Officer Murray Demo and Chief Marketing Officer Kara Wilson. Rubrik also recently added Microsoft Chairman John W. Thompson to its Board of Directors. These executives bring deep experience across technology and software, and will help lead Rubrik through a period of hypergrowth and rapid innovation.

Earlier this year, the company announced a bookings run rate approaching $300M, which makes Rubrik one of the fastest growing enterprise companies of all time. Rubrik recently broke new ground by introducing Polaris, an industry-first SaaS platform for data management applications.

