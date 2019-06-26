Rubrik Appoints Tom Kennedy as Vice President of Federal

WASHINGTON and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubrik, the cloud data management company, today announced the appointment of Tom Kennedy as Vice President of Federal to lead growth and expansion in this large market. Kennedy is responsible for all aspects of Rubrik's federal business, including strategic development and execution. He reports directly to Brett Shirk, Rubrik's Chief Revenue Officer.

"As federal agencies increase their reliance on hybrid cloud models, their ability to manage data securely in that environment is critical," Shirk said. "The federal sector trusts our cloud data management solutions to help them today. We expect demand to grow as more workloads and applications migrate to the cloud. Tom's vision and expertise will enable us to bring the benefits of our solutions to a wider federal audience moving forward."

Kennedy brings 25 years of experience in the federal market to Rubrik, both at large publicly-traded companies and start-ups. He joins Rubrik from Veritas, where he served as Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector, and held responsibility for the company's federal, state and local, education, and healthcare divisions.

"Legacy data protection systems hamper federal agencies' ability to execute digital transformation initiatives. That's a problem because these projects are key to improving government services and unlocking significant cost savings for taxpayers," Kennedy said. "Rubrik's cloud data management platform is a game-changer. It eases the transition to a hybrid cloud model, mitigates cyber-based risk and promotes IT consolidation and modernization. I'm excited to join a company that is shaping the future of IT and accelerate our growth in the federal market."

Earlier in his career, Kennedy spent five years at Symantec, leading the Emerging Solutions Specialist sales team focused on the federal, state and local, education, and healthcare verticals. He joined Symantec when the company acquired Clearwell Systems, developer of an innovative e-discovery platform.

For more information about Rubrik's federal offering, visit www.rubrik.com/federal.

