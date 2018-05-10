Rubrik Enables US Signal to Accelerate Revenue Growth by Automating End-to-End Workflows at Scale

Headquartered in Michigan, US Signal owns a 14,000-mile fiber network with access to over 225 data centers and points of presence. Prior to Rubrik, US Signal struggled to find a solution that could efficiently backup its large virtual machines (VMs) and meet the needs of its rapidly growing enterprise customer base.

Rubrik provides the highest level of security, ensuring US Signal customers' data is encrypted both in-flight and at-rest. This has helped US Signal to continue to gain momentum with customers operating in highly regulated industries, such as healthcare and financial services, that must comply with stringent regulations.

After deploying Rubrik, US Signal was able to:

Automate end-to-end workflows by integrating Rubrik's RESTful APIs with existing business tools, enabling more efficient customer interactions;

Deliver reliable backup performance to customers, particularly those with large VMs over 10TB;

Provide a diverse suite of cloud vendor agnostic solutions, helping US Signal's customers to avoid cloud vendor lock-in;

Increase profitability by eliminating unnecessary hardware in the data center, passing on 90% in savings in disk consumption to customers.

Comments on the News:

"As a service provider, the ability to quickly respond to customer requests is crucial," said Amanda Regnerus, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at US Signal. "Rubrik's APIs integrate seamlessly with our existing operations and business tools, such as our customer-facing ticketing and reporting portal. With Rubrik, we can automate our end-to-end workflows, enabling us to efficiently cater towards our customers' needs."

"US Signal's enterprise customer base is growing fast. It needs a secure backup solution that can keep up," said Randy Schirman, Vice President of Worldwide Service Delivery Partner Sales at Rubrik. "Rubrik enables US Signal to scale quickly and better support its customers' compliance requirements in highly regulated verticals."

About Rubrik

Rubrik delivers instant application availability with data protection, search, analytics, archival and copy data management in the Hybrid Cloud. Enterprises benefit from Rubrik's market-leading Cloud Data Management platform with simplicity, instant data access, app mobility, policy-driven automation, ransomware protection, and analytics at scale. For more information, visit http://www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

About US Signal

US Signal is a leading IT solutions provider, offering connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery services – all powered by its wholly owned and operated, robust, fiber network. US Signal also helps customers optimize their IT resources through the provision of managed and professional services. For more information, visit https://ussignal.com/

