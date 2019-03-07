Rubrik Introduces Rubrik Go, a New Evergreen Subscription Program to Eliminate Unpredictable Pricing and Renewals

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management company, today announced Rubrik Go, a new evergreen subscription purchasing program. Rubrik Go applies a SaaS approach and enables customers to enjoy future innovation through one simple and predictable subscription license. Rubrik Go customers access the latest data management technology through free evergreen refreshes, streamlined software editions, and the flexibility to migrate data to the public cloud at any time with no additional costs.

"We designed Rubrik Go to solve customers' biggest purchasing pain points around opaque, rigid licensing and unexpected price hikes," said Bipul Sinha, Co-founder and CEO at Rubrik. "Rubrik Go offers a subscription to simplicity so that customers can scale their environment with complete transparency and confidence."

"Rubrik Go is not just another pricing program; it's a holistic go-to-market strategy that allows us to future-proof our Rubrik investment in the cloud era with just one easy-to-manage subscription," said Rich Talaber, Chief Technology Officer at Public Consulting Group. "It gives us peace of mind knowing that we can migrate our licenses to the cloud anytime or refresh to Rubrik's next-generation appliances at no additional cost."

Rubrik Go provides the following key benefits to customers worldwide:

Automatic Access to New Technology: Customers receive the latest technology updates so that they can continue to innovate and stay one step ahead of their competition.

Customers receive the latest technology updates so that they can continue to innovate and stay one step ahead of their competition. Future-Proof for Cloud: Go customers can migrate to the cloud at any time during their subscription term. If customers run cloud applications, they receive native cloud protection at no additional cost.

Go customers can migrate to the cloud at any time during their subscription term. If customers run cloud applications, they receive native cloud protection at no additional cost. Lower Upfront Costs: Rubrik Go transforms large upfront capital expenditures into predictable subscription payments to help customers meet and exceed budget requirements.

Rubrik Go is offered as a 3-year subscription that includes software, hardware, support, and evergreen refresh at the time of subscription renewal. Rubrik will continue to also offer perpetual to life of device licenses.

Resources

About Rubrik

Rubrik delivers a single software platform to manage and protect data in the cloud, at the edge, and on-premises. Enterprises choose Rubrik's Cloud Data Management software to simplify backup and recovery, accelerate cloud adoption, and enable automation at scale. As organizations of all sizes adopt cloud-first policies, they rely on Rubrik's Polaris SaaS platform to unify data for security, governance, and compliance. For more information, visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on Twitter.

SOURCE Rubrik

Related Links

http://rubrik.com

