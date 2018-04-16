Rubrik to Add 50 New Technology Jobs in Cork, Ireland

The announcement was made this morning in Cork by David Stanton, Minister of State at the Department of Justice, together with Arvind Nithrakashyap, co-founder and chief technology officer at Rubrik, and Giri Iyer, senior vice president of global customer support and success at Rubrik, during an event celebrating Rubrik's new state-of-the-art office at the IDA Ireland Science and Technology Park.

David Stanton, Minister of State at the Department of Justice said: "Technology is central to the Government's plans for jobs and growth, and in the past two years we have added substantial jobs in this area. Rubrik is a dynamic, innovative company at the cutting edge of their industry. Today's announcement that they are expanding further in Ireland with the creation of 50 additional jobs is a major vote of confidence."

Arvind Nithrakashyap, co-founder and chief technology officer at Rubrik said: "Rubrik is driving a massive transformation in the technology industry by helping companies simplify how they manage their data. We have grown tremendously over the past four years since our founding, and we continue to scale the company at a rapid pace. We are delighted to be able to expand our reach in Ireland by opening a new office and hiring 50 more talented individuals in Cork."

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald said: "Cork's reputation as the next Silicon Valley is growing rapidly as more businesses like Rubrik expand their operations here. Today's announcement that Rubrik is creating 50 new jobs in Cork is a strong endorsement of our city's strength in the tech sector and of our talented and dedicated people."

Welcoming the announcement, Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said: "Rubrik is one of Silicon Valley's fastest growing companies. The expansion of Rubrik's Irish operation demonstrates Ireland's ability to attract investment from high-growth companies. Cork's tech infrastructure, talent pool and supportive academic network have created a compelling business environment which continues to attract investment from overseas companies in the technology sector."

