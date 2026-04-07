Rubrum Solutions Launches with Novel AI Platform for Prior Authorization, Benefits Verification, Clinical and Real-World Evidence

The platform organizes structured and unstructured health data at the moment of retrieval, accelerating adoption so people can access innovative care sooner

PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubrum Advising today announced the launch of Rubrum Solutions, an AI-native platform that transforms fragmented healthcare data at the moment of retrieval, delivering structured, decision-ready intelligence for prior authorization, benefits investigation and verification, and clinical and real world data workflows.

The platform addresses the health data challenge at its source by using its novel AI to clean, organize, and interpret structured and unstructured data—including PDFs and images—making it immediately usable across clinical, operational, and reimbursement workflows.

"Every clunky healthcare workflow depends on the same foundational issue: unorganized, incomplete upstream data," said Matthew Fleisher, JD, MPH, president and co-founder of Rubrum Advising. "By normalizing that data earlier in the process, Rubrum Solutions can unlock value everywhere—from access to clinical evidence to reimbursement for novel technologies."

Across healthcare, the absence of high-quality, structured health data remains a barrier to adoption of innovative technologies and therapies. Incomplete and unorganized patient information leads to coverage denials, delayed care, administrative burden, and lost revenue—impacting every downstream workflow from prior authorization to outcomes tracking.

"Health innovation is moving faster than coverage and access, and current administrative processes are delaying care every day," said Lee A. Fleisher, MD, ML, co-founder and CEO of Rubrum Advising. "With deep clinical, policy, and market access expertise, our team can see that gap, and how to address it, clearly. Expanding into software solutions is the natural next step to help people get better care sooner."

Rubrum Solutions launches with an initial suite of products that address some of healthcare's most persistent administrative challenges:

TigerAuth is a submission-ready prior authorization tool, which automates the process and delivers letters of medical necessity (LOMNs) quickly and accurately. It also includes a benefits verification and investigation tool to provide accurate, real-time coverage and eligibility data.

is a submission-ready prior authorization tool, which automates the process and delivers letters of medical necessity (LOMNs) quickly and accurately. It also includes a benefits verification and investigation tool to provide accurate, real-time coverage and eligibility data. Rubrum Insights transforms fragmented clinical and real-world data into actionable intelligence–enabling synthetic trial design, complex data modeling, predictive insights, and automated reporting to accelerate research, fine-tune market strategies, and drive organizational performance.

For more information, visit solutions.rubrumhealth.com.

About Rubrum

Rubrum Advising and Rubrum Solutions provide integrated healthcare consulting and software solutions to accelerate the adoption of health innovation so that people get better care sooner. For more information, visit www.rubrumadvising.com.

SOURCE Rubrum Advising