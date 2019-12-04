RubrYc Therapeutics Announces formation of its Scientific Advisory Board

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical company developing therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the creation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to support RubrYc's management regarding R&D priorities, therapeutic targets, and partnerships, amongst other subjects. Chaired by Charles Hart, Ph.D., previously SVP Biology for Threshold Pharmaceuticals and currently serving as Director of the Catalyst Program for UCSF Innovation Ventures, RubrYc's SAB will leverage synergistic expertise in structural and computational biology, translational sciences, and market and clinical insights. "I am honored to have such talented and prolific thought-leading scientists join RubrYc's SAB as we accomplish important milestones building the Company," said Isaac J. Bright, MD, Co-Founder and CEO.

Dr. Stephen Mayo, Ph.D., William K. Bowes Jr. Leadership Chair in the Division of Biology and Biological Engineering, and the Bren Professor of Biology and Chemistry at Caltech has also been appointed Scientific Advisor to RubrYc. Matthew Greving, co-founder and VP Technology at RubrYc, said: "Establishing our Scientific Advisory Board will help us to accelerate and augment our drug discovery platform. We look forward to rigorous external scientific review of our campaigns and the unique insights that Dr. Mayo and Dr. Hart will bring to bear."

RubrYc will expand the SAB in 2020. Currently, the RubrYc Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board includes:

Charles Hart, Ph.D. – Chair of RubrYc's SAB, is a molecular biologist with more than three decades of experience in drug discovery and development. Currently, Dr. Hart is Director of the Catalyst Program for UCSF Innovation Ventures and Adjunct Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at UCSF. Before UCSF, Dr. Hart served as Senior Vice President of Biology at Threshold Pharmaceuticals, with responsibility for both in vitro and in vivo preclinical translational studies, as well as leadership of the global clinical development program for the hypoxia-targeted anticancer drug evofosfamide (TH-302), a partnership with Merck KGaA. Prior to joining Threshold, Charles was Senior Director of Biology at Galileo Pharmaceuticals (2001 to 2004), Director of Drug Discovery at Signature Bioscience (2000 to 2001), and a Research Unit Director at Affymax (1990 to 2000). Charles received his AB in cell biology from the University of California, Berkeley in 1977, an MS in developmental biology from Stanford University in 1980, a PhD in molecular biology and genetics from Yale University in 1987, and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Strasbourg, France in 1990.

Stephen Mayo, Ph.D. is a thought-leading structural biologist who has devoted his remarkable career to coupling theoretical, computational, and experimental approaches for the study of structural biology. At present, Dr. Mayo is the William K. Bowes Jr. Leadership Chair in the Division of Biology and Biological Engineering, and the Bren Professor of Biology and Chemistry at the California Institute of Technology. On the faculty at Caltech for nearly three decades, Steve was elected to the National Academy of Sciences in 2004, and recently completed a six-year term on the National Science Board. Dr. Mayo has been a prolific entrepreneur throughout his career, co-founding Molecular Simulations, Inc., Xencor, Inc. and Protabit, LLC, in addition to his academic endeavors. Steve earned his B.S. in chemistry from Pennsylvania State University in 1983, his Ph.D. in chemistry from Caltech in 1987, and served as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Berkeley and at Stanford University School of Medicine before joining the Caltech faculty in 1992.

About RubrYc Therapeutics

RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company applying proprietary machine-learning and computational biology solutions to discover epitope-selective biotherapeutics. Inspired by recent advances in molecular library synthesis, massively parallel screening, and computing, RubrYc is forging a new path for information-driven discovery of therapeutic antibodies. Founded in 2017, RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc. emerged as the exclusive biotherapeutic partner of immunomics leader HealthTell, Inc.. In April 2018, RubrYc Therapeutics, Inc., spun out of HealthTell, and has leveraged the RubrYc Discovery Engine technology to advance proprietary discovery programs, and to partner with top-tier pharmaceutical companies that share our mission to expand therapeutic options and improve outcomes with novel, epitope-targeted biotherapeutics. RubrYc is backed by a strong syndicate of investors, including Third Point Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, and Vital Venture Capital. The Company is based in San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.rubryc.com.

