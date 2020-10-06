Ruby Acquires Pure Chat

Even before the pandemic, internet traffic was growing, up nearly 10% since 2018 . Combined with an increase in website traffic from mobile phones, businesses are seeing an increase in phone calls via click-to-call and chat requests but with the same amount or less staff.

On top of increased web traffic, customer expectations are becoming more demanding, with response time being a significant driver of purchasing decisions. 79% of consumers say the number one reason they prefer live chat is that their questions get answered immediately. For businesses to stay competitive and keep up with customer expectations, it's critical to create a great experience as well as a seamless transition between communication channels.

"Businesses need to meet consumers where they are, but also move those customers through the sales funnel," said Kate Winkler, CEO of Ruby. "Many customers start by visiting a website, get basic questions answered via chat, and then call to complete the transaction. With the addition of Pure Chat, we're creating a seamless customer experience throughout that journey, capturing more business, and providing more flexibility for the business owner."

The Pure Chat acquisition enables Ruby to service all the channels consumers are using to connect with small businesses—phone and chat—and customize the chat experience for customers at scale. Business owners can select to chat with customers themselves using Pure Chat's software directly or leverage Ruby's chat specialists to communicate live with customers on their behalf.

"This acquisition enables a complete end-to-end experience for customers, blending the amazing customer service Ruby is known for with our chat technology," said Hamid Shojaee, CEO of Pure Chat. "Together, Ruby and Pure Chat empower small business owners to determine how they want to chat without sacrificing that critical human to human connection."

About Ruby:

Ruby® cultivates great relationships — from first impressions to lasting loyalty — for more than 10,000 businesses and their customers. Our proprietary, leading-edge technology empowers our live virtual receptionists and chat specialists to deliver personalized experiences while allowing business owners to spend more time serving customers and growing their business. Headquartered in Portland, Ore., Ruby has helped companies grow since 2003, and has gained national recognition as a Fortune Magazine Best Small Company to Work For in the U.S., Inc. Best Workplaces, PEOPLE Companies that Care, and repeat Great Places to Work rankings year after year. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby's virtual receptionist and chat services for yourself by calling 844-311-7829.

